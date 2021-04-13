'Pokemon Go' Sustainability Week Release Date, Challenges and More: What to Do to Unlock Tier 3 Rewards

The "Pokemon Go" Sustainability Week is coming, during which players will need to clean, plant a tree, volunteer, or help their community in exchange for in-game rewards and a Sustainability T-shirt for their avatar.

The event also has other features like the debut of many Pokemons from the past series.

"Pokemon Go" Sustainability Week: Pokemon Debut, New Features, and More

According to Pokemongolive, the "Pokemon Go" Sustainability Week will start on Tuesday, April 20, to Sunday, April 25. The Sustainability Week will be a partnership with the game's own Niantic Sustainability Campaign to encourage players to clean their community.

The Sustainability Week will also debut the two-handed Pokemon Binacle, as well as Shiny Trubbish, Grimer, Drilbur, Ferroseed and more. Players will also have the chance to hatch Pokemons like Diglett, Tangela, Goldeen, Budew, Cherubi, Finneon and Drilbur.

Furthermore, Vileplume, Alolan Exeggutor, Trubbish, Binacle and more will appear in raids.

Also Read: 'Pokemon Go' Weather Week Event Guide: How to Complete Timed Research and Get Rewards

At the Sustainability Week for "Pokemon Go," players can encounter Cottonee, Chespin, Binacle, and more Pokemons when they complete event-exclusive Field Research, while there will also be an event-exclusive Timed Research for players to enjoy.

"Pokemon Go" Sustainability Week Collaboration With Niantic Sustainability Campaign

For the Sustainability Week, players from "Pokemon Go" and other Niantic game titles are encouraged to help their respective communities by assisting them to clean, volunteer and plant trees organized by local non-profits.

According to Comicbook, Niantic Sustainability Campaign has been one of the game developer's philanthropic causes over the years. The company encourages players to perform random acts of kindness that fit into three categories: Take Care of Your Community, Adopt a New Sustainability Practice, and Helping Out Local Cause that Focuses on Sustainability.

When players participate during the Sustainability Week, those who post a photo and description of what they did on their respective social media accounts with the hashtag #SustainableWithNiantic will have their posts count towards global bonuses in "Pokemon Go."

Per the Pokemon Go Live website, here are the rewards that players can take advantage of when participating in the event. To unlock Tier 3, the players need 10,000 activations. However, Niantic is yet to announce the key details on how to reach the activation requirements in each.

Tier 12 (500 activations) - Five-star raids will appear more often.

Tier 2 (5,000 activations) - A free bundle containing three Remote Raid Passes will be available at the shop, while Tier One's rewards will remain active.

Tier 3 (10,000 activations) - A 2x Catch XP bonus will be live and the rewards from Tier One and Tier Two will also be active.

More rewards are expected to come when the "Pokemon Go" Sustainability Week starts, so it is certainly one of the best weeks for players to grind while helping the community. Niantic is expected to announce more information about the event in the course of the week.

Related Article: 'Pokemon GO': Community Day Straight to the Top Machop Guide