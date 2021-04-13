'Fortnite' Aloy Skin: Guide to Unlock New Skin Early for the Aloy Cup

"Horizon: Zero Dawn" is entering the popular battle royale game "Fortnite," starting with the Aloy Skin release. Interestingly, players also have a chance to unlock the skin early before the Aloy Cup Event.

Aloy is the main protagonist in the "Horizon" series as a seeker and machine hunter. Her game is all about action and adventure in a post-apocalyptic sci-fi world where machines have dominated. "Fortnite" players can expect exciting new content under the same theme.

A leaked video from YouTuber Dr. Cacahuette shows Aloy riding a gigantic mechanical bird in her skydiving animation. "Fortnite" does a great job incorporating her tribal colors and animation movement in-game. In a close-up preview of her skin during the shooting animation, fans can also see the detailed patterns of her hair and feathers in the design.

Lastly, Aloy has a cute gesture where she projects a blue cybernetic heart-shaped image after her hand gestures.



Newsweek reported that "Fortnite" is giving its players a chance to unlock the skin early. "Fortnite" players, however, will battle against each other in the Aloy cup.

The Aloy Cup

The Aloy Cup is a team battle royale scheduled on April 14. The event is only available for PS4 and PS5 users. Player accounts must be at least level 30, and 2FA enabled to compete. Top winning teams in each region will receive the Horizon Zero Dawn Bundle before the set is released to the Item Shop.

Although players could pick the server they want to compete in by swapping regions in the menu section, the tournament entry is once per Epic Account. Changing multiple regions to score numerous points might not work and could even result in account banning.

The event time for specific regions are as follows:

Asia: 5 AM to 8 AM EDT

Brazil: 5 PM to 8 PM EDT

Europe: 12 AM to 3 PM EDT

Middle East: 3 PM to 6 PM EDT

NA East: 6 PM to 9 PM EDT

NA West: 9 PM to 12 AM EDT

Oceania: 3 AM to 6 AM EDT

Winners would be selected according to the conditions of their respective regions. Players can check if their team is scoring the leaderboards in-game by opening the "Competitive" tab, then selecting the "Aloy Cup" and clicking on the leaderboards.

Aloy Skin Reward

The winning duo teams would unlock the complete bundle that includes: Aloy the Skywatcher Loading, Aloy Outfit, Aloy's Spear Pickaxe, Blaze Canister Back Bling, Glinthawk Glider, Shield-Weaver Wrap, and Heart-rizon Emote.

Other "Fortnite" players don't have to wait long because these cosmetics would also be available in the Item Shop by April 15, 8 PM EDT.

Grab your weapons, select your partner, sign-up for this event and get the chance to win this exciting new Aloy cosmetics bundle earlier than your friends! Join the Aloy Cup before the event time runs out!

More updates are expected to come about the event in the days leading to its official start date.

