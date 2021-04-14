Xbox Series X Restock Update: Where to Buy in the US and UK

It has been months since the Xbox Series X has been released, and the stocks continue to sell out faster than some customers can buy it.

Fortunately, there are consistent updates on stocks and retailers for the next-gen console. UK residents are a lot luckier than their US counterparts because retailers have both Xbox consoles in stock during the time of writing.

TechRadar reported that 4Gadgets.co.uk has significant stocks available on Xbox Series X under the pay-monthly scheme bundled with a controller and a 24-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription service.

PS5 Restock Reminders

U.K. retailers offer the Xbox console and Game Pass Ultimate on credit, so failing to make the proper payment on scheduled dues negatively affects the personal credit score.

Most consoles are sold in bundles or with accessory deals like an expansion card, extra controller, or new games. Stocks might rapidly sell out, so be sure to grab your order now.

When purchasing this console, especially from the online shops, save your payment and personal details ahead of time so save yourself some extra seconds when clicking the check-out button.

U.K. customers can buy their Xbox Consoles X/S in the following list of retailers:

PS5 Restock: UK Retailers

Amazon

Currently available. Keep an eye out for bogus sellers, scammers, and inflated prices from the Xbox console resellers in Amazon.

Box

The Box offers its Xbox consoles in a lottery system, so customers have to register ahead for a chance to buy it.

Currys

Currys had both consoles previously in stock until supplies were bought out. Restocks are expected to happen at 1 PM GMT anytime this week.

Game

The Game shop is awaiting restock updates happening sometime this month.

Microsoft

Previously in stock. Microsoft main office remains an active retailer of their merchandise, so be sure to keep refreshing their page for a possibility of catching their availability turn green.

Shopto

Shopto has no available stocks at the time of writing. Their retailer limits its customers to only one purchase to overcome the high market demand.

PS5 Restock: US Retailers

US market has the highest competition and demand compared to their UK counterpart. However, this country is lucky enough to get regular updates and restocks in their shops.

Amazon

Currently out of stock for both consoles. Amazon is often one of the first retailers to receive restocks, so bookmark this shop ahead of time.

Best Buy

Best Buy, unfortunately, ran out of stocks sometime this week. They sometimes restock on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, so refresh their shops constantly on those days.

GameStop

The retailer GameStop remains to be one of the most probable options for buying the Xbox console X/S.

Target

Chances for a new Xbox console in Target are medium, so competition against other customers is not that high. Stocks are currently sold out.

Newegg

Unfortunately, Newegg has sold all their available stocks of Xbox console X/S in time of writing. However, restock news is expected sometime this month.

