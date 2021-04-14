'Warframe' Guide: How to Finish Call of the Tempestarii Quest and Get Sevagoth

Players are hyped for the release of the first cyberwraith specter of death. The new "Warframe" Sevagoth is now available in-game, and it is the main character for the new quest: Call of the Tempestarii.

The 46th "Warframe" unlocked is Sevagoth, codenamed as Wraithe. AOTF reported that Sevagoth is the in-game death incarnate, with harrowing and phantom abilities that assassinate and suck the life out of its enemies. The new "Warframe" is something to look forward to as it features incredible new skills and abilities.

"Warframe" Sevagoth Abilities

Sevagoth has two forms: his corporeal form and his playable shadow. Both have different abilities that directly complement each other to unlock the ultimate skill. Sevagoth and his Shadow fight by collecting enemy souls to rebuild his tombstone.

Sevagoth has abilities Reap, Sow, Gloom and Exalted shadow. Its playstyle is generally dealing damage over time at an area of effect. It has to gather enough souls to fill his Death Well and summon his Shadow.

Shadow's abilities are Embrace, Consume, Death's Harvest and Reunite. Shadow has a smaller area of effect than Sevagoth but deals heavier damage and instant debuffs. Shadow also has a quirk of pulling its enemies close to deal much more concentrated damage.

How to Get Sevagoth: Call of the Tempestarii

Gampur reported that players need to open their Codex or Navigation menu prompt to start the Call of the Tempestarii quest. Players need to click their messages open from Cephalon Cy and complete some Railjack Missions.

The Call of the Tempestarii will bring players to the storyline of the Tempestarii ghost ship and its Corpus commander. The players will have to complete the Tempestarii in their tasks and learn new secrets. Later in the run, Sevagoth's Shadow is revealed as the ghost captain, and players will be tasked with reuniting the two. At the end of the quest, players would be given the blueprint and chance to complete the Sevagoth "Warframe."

The "Warframe" pieces need to be farmed from Void Storms in the Pluto Proxima, Neptune Proxima, and Veil Proxima Void Storms. These are the Relics players need to look out for in each location:

Pluto Proxima - Axi Relics

Neptune Proxima - Neo Relics

Veil Proxima - Axi Relics

Pro Tip

Craft the "Warframe" Sevagoth by making it a priority to complete the Call of the Tempestarii first. The quest is straightforward, being compromised with mostly mission objectives. Only by completing the Call of the Tempestarii can the system be prompted to unlock the necessary Relics for Sevagoth. Also, completing the Call of the Tempestarii quest first will help increase the player's chances of grinding the components.

Load up "Warframe" and answer the Call of the Tempestarii now! Get started on this amazing new content "Warframe" has released. The Sevagoth is a new "Warframe" players definitely don't want to miss.

