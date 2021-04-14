2022 iPhone Specs, Features and More: 48MP Cameras, 8K Video Capacity Leaked!

Speculations are sprouting online that the 2022 iPhone lineup could feature an improved camera that has 48-megapixel capabilities capable of shooting videos up to 8K quality. Rumors also stated that the upcoming iPhone 13 could be the last variant that will release a "mini" device.

iPhone 2022 Lineup Upgrades Camera Features

AppleInsider reported that trusted leaker Ming Chi-Kuo stated that iPhone 2022 models would feature a 1/1.3" 48MP CMOS image sensor for wide-angle camera module duties. The publication notef that Apple always develops the wide-angle cameras first before delving into the telephoto and ultra-wide angle sensors in the later years.

Kuo believes that the upcoming iPhone 2022 lineup will have 48MP output and 12MP output simultaneously. Kuo added that with the 12MP output, the new 2022 Apple flagship models' CIS pixel size would be larger than the current iPhone 12 and the upcoming iPhone 13.

Kuo also shared that the forthcoming 2022 iPhone model's added feature will be larger than the existing Android phones that will be close to the DSC level and will transcend mobile photography into a whole new level.

According to MacRumors, Kuo noted that the upcoming 2022 iPhone devices can also record 8K videos. With that said, in the future, watching iPhone-recorded videos on an 8K display or TV will change the user's experience.

iPhones that can record 8K videos are better suited in Augmented/Virtual Reality since the required resolution for the feature are 8K and 16K. It is safe to say that with the iPhone being able to record that much resolution, there will be better use of the AR/VR experience.

Besides that, the publication also shared that Apple will develop a periscope telephoto lens in 2023 and plans to have a punch-hole camera feature for the 2022 iPhone models. It is also believed that Apple is planning to remove the notch on their iPhones, which will be replaced with an under-display selfie camera that can be used for the Face ID feature.

On the other hand, accoring to iMore ,the iPhone 13 is rumored to have similar features from the iPhone 12's design with some minor changes. If Kuo's prediction is right, then 2022 could be one of the biggest years Apple will launch its iPhone device.

Say Goodbye to iPhone Mini in 2022

9to5Mac, meanwhile, claimed that Apple will not continue with its 5.4-inch iPhone Mini in 2022. However, there will always be four 2022 iPhone variants as the company will replace them with 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch phones.

According to the publication, the current iPhone 12 Mini variant has low sales, as Apple eventually ends and cuts the device's chain production. Furthermore, the iPhone mini will be discontinued due to its unpopularity even though it has features like 5G and an A14 chipset. Fans of the Apple Mini device are expected to be disappointed with this decision from the tech giant.

Ming Chi-Kuo stated that the 5.4-inch iPhone would be gone and replaced by two low-end models. If it is true, the 2021 5.4-inch iPhone models will be the last from the company.



