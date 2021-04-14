'Minecraft' Caves and Cliffs Release Date and Features: How to Collect Iron Ingots in New Update

With the upcoming "Minecraft" Caves and Cliffs update, there is news that the game will change the way Iron Ingots are mined.

This guide is going to tackle how to mine them once the update rolls out this Summer.

How to Mine Iron Ingots in the Upcoming "Minecraft" Caves and Cliff Update

According to ScreenRant, Iron is one of the most valuable minerals in "Minecraft." It is the startup metal that players will use to advance into the new world. Iron has many crafting uses, such as making flints, steel, Redstone components, and is one of the metals to create minecart rails in the game. Crafting materials in the simulator game will need tons of Iron, and the upcoming Caves and Cliffs update will make mining Iron a breeze.

The "Minecraft" 1.17 update will introduce a new mechanic in mining Iron. Instead of dropping ore blocks, the update will make the Iron drop raw ones when broken. To mine Iron efficiently, players will now use Fortune or Silk Touch pickaxes to increase the chance of getting raw Iron that drops from ore blocks. That Raw Iron can directly be smelted with a 1:1 ratio in return for Iron Ingots.

"Minecraft" Cave and Cliffs Update Split Into Two Parts?

In other related news, the game developers Mojang Studios, announced that the "Minecraft" Caves and Cliffs update will be split into two parts. The developers have decided to break the update due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as it was too hard for the developers to work from separate places since social distancing is still being practiced. This two-part update for the simulator game will still be released this year, with the first update being released this Summer, while the developers will roll the second update during the holidays.

In the Mojang Studios blog post, the developers stated that this news for the "Minecraft" community is disappointing. However, the decision was made to deliver a polished update for the game and its players. The developers added that the upcoming update would have a ton of changes in the game and not just one aspect but the whole thing.

The developers are also working on some significant technical challenges before shipping the update to gamers. Mojang continued that the "Minecraft" Caves and Cliffs update will reshape the whole Overworld, including the building height, caves and mountains, and more.

Furthermore, Mojang Studios continued that due to the pandemic, the studio is working on their respective homes, which further delays the update and hinders teamwork. Lastly, the developers have come to realize that to ship all the upcoming features in the Summer, they would have to work for long hours until they are done--stating that even with that, it is still not guaranteed that the update will be finished by then.

Mojang Studio then apologized to all the players for this delay and expressed their disappointment since there are many game features that they are excited to share with their players. However, this is the decision that they have come to recognize and is the best possible solution to keep their team happy and healthy.

Dualshockers reported that the first part of the "Minecraft" Caves and Cliffs will introduce cute and fun mobs, new items, and new blocks, such as Goat, Axolotl, Crystals + Spyglass + Geodes + Tinted Glass, Copper + Lightning Rod, Glow Stick + Glow Ink, Powder Snow, Lush Cave Blocks, Dripstone Cave Blocks, Deepslate + Ore Variants, Glow Lichen, and Multiplayer Sleeping Rule.

