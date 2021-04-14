'MLB The Show' 21 Early Release Date: One Way You Can Play the Game Before Everyone Else

Sony San Diego has announced that their latest Major-league baseball game, "MLB The Show 21," will make its Xbox debut on April 20. However, Xbox owners can also download the game ahead of its official release date if they are subscribed to the Xbox Game Pass.

"MLB The Show 21" Makes Its Way to Xbox Series X/S

According to Forbes, the "MLB The Show 21" will be available on Xbox Game Pass on April 20. Xbox owners who are subscribed to GP can download the game with no extra charges and add-ons.

MLB Senior Vice President Jamie Leece stated on the Xbox.com press release that the game would be available on day one for Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One consoles. It is important to note that the "MLB The Show 21" for Xbox gaming consoles will be the game's standard edition.

TrueAchievements also reported that "MLB The Show 21" will have a download size of 72GB on the Xbox X/S gaming consoles, while the download size of the Xbox One will be 42GB.

'MLB The Show' 21 Early Release Date: Play Early on Xbox One, PS4

According to DualShockers, players who already pre-ordered "MLB The Show 21" can now start pre-installing the game to enjoy it when it drops on April 20. However, suppose fans are too eager to play it ahead of its scheduled launch, they can purchase the Jackie Robinson Edition ($84.99) or the Digital Deluxe Edition ($99.99) to have early access starting April 16.

The said edition also includes:

Four days early access

One Diamond Choice Pack

Jackie Robinson Bat Skin

One Ballplayer Equipment Pack

10K Stubs

10 The Show Packs

Three Gold Choice Packs

On the other hand, the Deluxe Edition of "MLB The Show 21" includes"

Four days early access

Two Diamond Choice Packs

Jackie Robinson Bat Skin

One Ballplayer Equipment Pack

25K Stubs

10 The Show Packs

Six Gold Choice Packs

"MLB The Show 21" Features

Per Forbes, some prominent features are coming to the "MLB The Show 21." One is the debut of the Stadium Creator, which lets players design a custom baseball cathedral of their favorite team to play in.

Sony said that it has taken them two years to develop this feature into the game since fans have been requesting it for the longest time. However, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One players will not have access to this feature as it is only a next-gen exclusive. Furthermore, outfield ball tracking has been improved for the "MLB The Show 21."

One of the significant improvements for the "MLB The Show 21" is the Pinpoint Pitching, one of the most critical gameplay areas. According to FanSided's Matt Liebl, the Pinpoint Pitching for "MLB The Show 21" will combine the Meter and Analog pitching functions along with new specific gesture motions that players will perform with the R stick. The PP will be rated on a GRD system: Gesture Performance, Release Timing, and Direction of Release. If players precisely perform the action, they can always have a perfect pitch.

