Ford Hands-Free Driving System: Release Date, Price and How to Get the Software

The driving innovation of modern cars just got interesting as Ford rolls out its hands-free feature called BlueCruise, which uses multiple cameras, radar sensors, and software. The mechanism also provides advanced adaptive cruise control, lane centering and speed-sign recognition.

Ford's Latest BlueCruise Technology - Features and More

According to a Ford video, the company has tested its latest self-driving feature called BlueCruise on their automobile lineups, sending out five 2021 F-150 trucks and five 2021 Mustang Mach-E electric vehicles. The test was done in real-world conditions, driving in over 62 days, 37 states, and five Canadian provinces, covering over 110,00 miles of mileage. The test was dubbed as "The Mother of All Road Trips" or MOART.



Auto Connected Car reported that the BlueCruise feature uses various cameras from the car's interior and exterior that focus on the driver's head and eyes. Ford claims that the cameras can detect the driver's eyes even with sunglasses on. However, if the driver refocuses its attention to the road, the BlueCruise feature will prompt a warning to ensure the driver's eyes are fixed on the road.

The feature is also equipped with Ford's Co-Pilot360 Technology that allows the driver to operate the car genuinely hands-free. The feature also works only on specific sections of roads and divided highways. The BlueCruise feature ensures that the vehicle is always at the center of the road and can handle stop-and-go traffic lights. Ford also tested the mechanism in faded highway line roads and severe weather conditions.

Ford warned future drivers that the hands-free feature is not an alternative way of driving and is not a replacement for the driver's judgment, attention and handling. Ford Chief Product Platform and Operations Officer Hau Thai-Tang, stated that highway intricacies and driving conditions are simply irreplaceable and cannot be created in the lab. Tang added that performing these tests out in the real world is one of many ways the company ensures that the BlueCruise Technology offers confidence and convenience for drivers all across the US.

Ford Getting Ahead With Tesla and General Motors

With Ford announcing its new hands-free feature to their cars, the company takes a jab at two leading companies that first integrated self-driving vehicles in their lineups--Tesla and General Motors. According to TechCrunch, General Motor's Super Cruise also has similar features to Ford's BlueCruise by having lidar map data, high-precision GPS, cameras, and radar sensors, as well as Driver Attention System that monitors driver's eyes.

Meanwhile, Tesla's Autopilot feature also comes with cameras and radars, computing power and software. This feature from Tesla can also automatically brake, steer, and accelerate within its lane. The Autopilot feature will come with the all-new car lineups from the company.

How and When to Get Ford's BlueCruise Feature

According to Digitaltrends, the BlueCruise comes with Co-Pilot360 Active 2.0 package, and it is priced at $1,595--$600 for the software and $995 for the hardware, a standard package for their F-150 Limited trucks. The Feature is also available as an option for Ford's other trucks, such as Lariat, King Ranch and Platinum models.

Meanwhile, the BlueCruise feature for the Ford Mustang Mach-E comes with standard CA Route 1, Premium, and First Edition variants. It is available on a Select package trim for $3,200: $600 for the software and $2,600 for the other package.

Yahoo News reported that the BlueCruise feature will be on the 2021 Ford F-150 and 2021 Mustang Mach-E in the second half of the year through a software update and those mentioned above Co-Pilot360 Active 2.0

