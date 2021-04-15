Apple AR/VR Headset Rumor Reveals 15 Cameras—Ability to Track User's Eye Movement Teased!

The Apple AR/VR headset--another much-anticipated device from the tech giant apart from the rumored iPhone 13--is hyping up once again after KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that it will carry several cameras (up to 15!)

According to a 9to5mac report, Kuo said that the Apple headset will start shipping next year with an estimated price tag of $1,000. This is much more affordable than the $3,000 quote mentioned by The Information in a previous report. While Kuo's revelation is something to be excited about, it should be noted that his specialization is more focused on the supply chain and not on the actual market prices.

Augmented reality (AR) glasses are said to be in the pipeline of the tech giant, but these are not yet ready for commercial production at the moment. Kuo predicted that the Apple AR glasses will appear in 2025, followed by AR contact lenses during the 2030-2040 timeframe.

Apple has yet to start producing the prototype of AR glasses. AR contact lenses, meanwhile, anchor on the premise of invisible computing, though they might not have independent power and storage technology.

Moreover, according to reports, the Cupertino-based company is set to unveil a virtual reality (VR) headset similar to the HTC Vive Pro and the Valve Index. Described by Kuo as a head-mounted display (HMD), the new product is anticipated to pique the interest of developers working on Apple's AR ecosystem.

Apple AR/VR Headset Rumors: Why Will It Be Full of Camera?

The million-dollar question is: why up to 15 cameras? As AR technology relies on gathering data from the real world, the new Apple headset must have the capability to accurately the user's eye movement, per 9to5mac.

Equipped with several cameras, the rumored Apple AR/VR headset can achieve foveated rendering wherein data collection is more focused on the object a user is looking at and not on the entire field of view. The mixed reality headset can also determine if the user is blinking and use iris recognition or "Face ID for headsets" for security purposes.

Apple AR/VR Headset to Feature 8K Displays?

As reported by The Information, the Apple headset is also said to come with two 8K displays, one for each eye. Weighing about 200-300 grams, Apple's AR/VR headset will come with Sony micro-OLED displays, each equipped with a dedicated computing chip and storage.

Apple has not yet revealed anything official about its mixed reality headset. But if it becomes a reality next year, the Apple AR/VR headset will be an addition to the expanding array of wearable devices the tech giant has, such as the Apple AirPods and the Apple Watch.

Apple currently leads the wearable market. The tech giant had 33.1 percent market share during the third quarter of 2020, a trend spurred by the popularity of wearable devices such as Apple AirPods and Apple Watches during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the data revealed by the marketing intelligence firm International Data Corporation (IDC).

The company also revealed that 125 million units of wearable devices were shipped during the period. Apple was followed by Chinese wearable manufacturers Xiaomi and Huawei, and Korean technology giant Samsung on IDC's market report.

