Apple Spring Event 2021: New iPad Pro, AirTags Reveal and More—How to Watch Online

The first Apple event--Spring Loaded--will be held on the company's Cupertino base via Livestream on April 20. This event was rumored for months until it has been confirmed, and the company is expected to launch new products such AirTags, Silicon Mac, and the much anticipated 2021 iPad Pro and Mini.

What Apple Products Will the Company Release

According to TechRadar, Apple waited for the last minute to announce its Spring Loaded event that has been rumored for months. The announcement does not clarify what Apple has in store for fans and what gadgets the tech giant could reveal. However, there have been several rumors for the upcoming Spring event and what the company may unveil.

First up is the rumored 2021 iPad Pro, which fans have suggested to Apple to release a new version. The upcoming tablet is speculated to have a brand new chipset, the M1 which currently the latest version of the company's Macs. It is also rumored that the latest tablet will have a 12.9-inch mini LED display.

Ars Technica reported that the 2021 iPad Pro will have new hardware, CPU, GPU, Neural Engine and more. It is also believed that the iPad will have two versions: a 12.9-inch and an 11-inch tablet, with the latter having LCD screens. However, the publication noted that mini-LED panels currently suffer from storage shortage, meaning the 12.9-inch tablet may have a limited supply when it is commercially released.

Simultaneously, the Apple Spring Loaded event is rumored to unveil the new Apple iPad Mini, which has been left out of the scene and has not been upgraded in recent years. However, Ars Technica noted that the iPad Mini has a low probability of being included for the said event. If Apple decides to launch the Mini at the upcoming event, it is possible that the company will upgrade the device's design and chipset and could have the Apple pencil.

Fans could also see new versions of MacBook Pro, iMacs, and MacBook Air at the Spring Loaded event. It has been also claimed that Apple will introduce a new version of the Macbook Pro models and a new iMac, with the Mac Pro desktop tower having an Apple Silicon refresh.

MSN, on the other hand, claimed that the Spring Loaded event will solely focus on the iPad's speed and its screens. The company introduces an innovation in screen display in mini-LEDs that makes the screen brighter and has better power consumption than LCD screens.

It has also been rumored that the event will launch the Apple iOS 14.5, a significant software update, offering a new emoji feature and unlocking feature for the iPhone by using Apple Watch, as well as more privacy security settings from its users.

The Apple Loaded event could also introduce a new device called AirTags that are used as trackers for locating small items from users like car keys, wallets, and phones. The tracker uses the "Find My" app on the iPhone's features.

Where to Watch Apple's Spring Loaded Event?

According to MSN, viewers can catch Apple's Spring Loaded event on April 20 on 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET / 6 PM BST, and on April 21, 2021, at 3 AM AEST on Apple.com.

