Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 vs. Acura RDX A-Spec Reviews Reveal Pros and Cons: Specs, Interior, Price and More Features

Compact-luxury cars are coming out, and two units, in particular, try to sand out. The features of 2020 Acura RDX A-Spec and Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 have been revealed and compared. Both are sports models with unique designs and exciting engine features.

Crossover cars have been popular as of late, especially with the ongoing pandemic. Generally, crossover cars are a lot smaller, saving a lot of space and fuel when driving. It is for these reasons that 2020 models are being marketed again.

Yahoo News shared an article about the comparison of 2020 Acura RDX A-Spec and Mercedes-AMG GLC 63. The report includes the driver's experience and engine performance in a casual driving setting.

2020 Acura RDX A-Spec

The 2020 Acura RDX A-Spec is a 5-passenger SUV Vehicle with all-wheel-drive capabilities. Its front-engine has a 2.0-liter, turbocharged inline-4 cylinder that runs 272 horsepower and 280 pound-feet of torque. The car also has a 10-speed automatic transmission that performs at 0-60 mph, 6.6 seconds, and top speed of 113 mph. The car weighs 4,015 lbs.

According to Motor1, this car is the third generation Acura RDX series. Acura has a beautiful "Precision Design" that complements the diamond pentagon grille that most models have. It also has a "super-handling all-wheel-drive" (SH-AWD), giving it a significant boost in driving performance.

However, one of the 2020 Acura RDX A-Spec weaknesses is its infotainment system. The car uses touchpad input instead of a touch screen. This would mean that the driver takes their time scrolling a pointer across the screen instead of the instantaneous pressing current technologies use. The car is priced at $37600.

Mercedes-AMG GLC 63

The Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 is also a 5-passenger SUV Vehicle with all-wheel-drive capabilities. Its front-engine has a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V-8 that runs 469 horsepower, 479 pound-feet of torque. The car also has a 9-speed automatic transmission that performs at 0-60 mph, 3.6 seconds, and top speed of 157 mph. The car weighs 4,486 lbs.

CarandDriver gave an overview that this unit is sporty equivalent to Mercedes-Benz C-class car. The unit has keyless access and hands-free trunk lid controls. It also has an Aircap feature that uses deflectors to keep the open-air cockpit warm or cool. It also has exterior lighting features like adaptive LED headlights and AMG Performance front seats.

The overall driving performance of this car is also dynamic. In the driving track, the Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 was electronically controlled to limited-slip differentials. The vehicle also has the AMG Ride Control suspension with adaptive dampers, making the driving experience incredibly smooth with excellent handling. The car has an outstanding balance between performance and comfort. The car is priced at $69095.

Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 vs. Acura RDX A-Spec

The Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 wins the overall comparison in terms of performance. This car has impressive technologies and support that easily overcomes the 2020 Acura RDX A-Spec features. Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 unit is also built closer to the ground than the 2020 Acura RDX A-Spec as a clear sign to boost car performance.

However, the 2020 Acura RDX A-Spec remains a decent car with its fair performance that serves as a budget-friendly alternative to sports models.



