'Resident Evil Village' Mercenaries Mode Explained: Gameplay Demo, Requirements and New Features

Capcom just announced significant news for the upcoming "Resident Evil Village" horror game. The game developers held a special "RE" showcase that explores the forthcoming game's world and provides more information on its storyline, game mechanics, and more.

"Resident Evil Village" Gameplay Demo

Kotaku reported that Capcom will provide an hour of "Resident Evil Village" gameplay to all platforms such as PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Steam for the PC, and Google Stadia. The one-hour demo will be available on May 1 and players can download it through their respective gaming consoles or the PC. Players will have one hour to explore both the game's Village map and the Castle map or choose which one they can play.

Besides that, PlayStation owners will have the privilege to have early access to "Resident Evil Village" titled "8 Hours In Village" as part of the series' eighth installment. PlayStation owners will have the chance to play the game for 30 minutes for the game's Village area. The PS early access will be available in North America from April 17 to 18 at 1 AM PDT, April 18 to 19 in Europe at 3 AM CEST, and April 18 to 19 in Asia at 1 AM HKT.

Meanwhile, the 30-minute Castle area will be available on April 24 for the mentioned locations and times.

"Resident Evil Village" Mercenaries Demo Gameplay

With the "Resident Evil Village" gameplay demo announced, Capcom also unveiled "The Mercenaries," a much-requested game mode for the game's franchise. The mercenaries mode will come with new additions to the game, such as a shop in the form of the Duke's Emporium, which players can access to buy or upgrade their weapons.

One change, however, is the access to abilities players can use during the game mode. Abilities like increasing the damage of handguns, increase movement speed, and more vital blocks to absorb incoming attacks from monsters have been added.

"Resident Evil Village" New Trailers and Collaboration with Behavior Interactive

In the Capcom Showcase, the game developers also announced their collaboration with "Dead by Daylight" developers Behavior Interactive as a part of the "RE" 25th-anniversary celebration. The upcoming partnership will be revealed in June 2021.

Other than the release date, there are still no further details on what both game developers are planning. For now, fans can wait until the developers release an official statement, as PSU reported.

Capcom also treated fans to a new trailer for "Resident Evil Village" that showcases other game characters. In the gameplay demo, fans can see other enemies, other than vampires, such as zombies, Lycans and more. In the long list of enemies Ethan Winters (the protagonist) must face, it is confusing enough to guess who is the main villain in the horror game.

"Resident Evil Village" Release Date

"Resident Evil Village" continues the story of Ethan Winters, who is also the main protagonist of the previous "Resident Evil VII: Biohazard" horror game. Winters must travel to "the Village" to take back his daughter, whom Chris Redfield kidnapped at the Winter's house with his wife, Mia.

"Resident Evil Village" will be available to all gaming platforms in May 7, 2021.Click on the trailer below:

