2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz Exterior Gets Massive Upgrade With New Design, Cargo Box

First shown in a 2015 Detroit Auto Show, the 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz is finally here. It has a beautiful design, complete with safety features, a massive engine that gives power, and a 4.3-inch bed that can carry equipment and stuff for a lovely weekend of camping.

2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz Exterior, 4.3-Inch Bed

MSN reported that the 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz shares a similarity with the Hyundai Tucson that has a unibody design. The SUV is also 10 inches shorter than the Ford Ranger, Nissan Frontier, and the Toyota Tacoma. However, consumers may think that this pickup truck is small, but it has many qualities that they want to consider in picking up this brand new model from Hyundai.

The bed of the 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz has a size of four feet and three inches and is 4.5-feet wide, with a 3.5-feet gap from its wheels. The truck's bed can hold up to 660 pounds of weight, has six tie-downs, and has additional floor storage compartments on each side.

A locking tonneau is featured in the pickup truck for safety purposes that keep away all stragglers that can steal the driver's cargo at the back. The bed height is two inches lower than those trucks mentioned above, and its corner step is 19 inches from the ground. Due to its tiny stature, users can quickly load stuff on the SUV.

According to Forbes, the 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz has a sharper rake exterior design for its A-pillar that supports the windshield, while an angled C-pillar is designed at the back. This design choice for the Hyundai SUV is credited as one of the pickup truck's unique characteristics compared to others in the market. A sharp crease design is also embedded in the car's sides that gives it an aggressive look, while eight horizontal daytime running lights are shining out from its rear.

2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz Powertrain and Safety Features

According to Autoevolution, the 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz has two models: a base model and a force-fed model. The base model features a 2.5-liter aspirated engine that can produce 190 horsepower and 180 pound-feet of torque, which drives the front wheels through an eight-speed automatic transmission.

On the other hand, the force-fed model has a 2.5-liter turbo engine that can give 275 horsepower and 310 pound-feet of torque connected to an eight-speed DCT transmission. Both engines are offered with all-wheel drives that can deliver maximum towing capacity.

The safety features of the 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz include Driver Attention Warning, Lane Keeping Assist, and Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist that is packed with Pedestrian and Cyclist Detection. The company also gives a 10-year limited warranty for the pickup truck's engine and a three-year guarantee of maintenance checks from oil changes and tire rotations.

2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz Release Date and Price

According to Forbes, the production of the 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz is scheduled for June 2021 at the company's Alabama factory and will start selling it in the Summer season. The company also stated that the pickup truck will have pre-orders by late April that consumers can visit at Hyundaiusa.com.

There is little information about the upcoming truck's price, but Cardingo claimed that the SUV will have a close $25,000 price point. The pickup truck marks Hyundai's debut in the segment with a unibody design like the Honda Ridgeline.

