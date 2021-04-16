‘MLB The Show 21’ for PS5 and Xbox Series X: Guide to Use Stadium Creator and Build Your Own Baseball Park

There are many firsts in the "MLB The Show 21" that the developers have added to the game, such as the fact that players can now build their customizable stadiums using the Stadium Creator feature. It is also the first time the game has a cross-platform feature that allows players to save their progress online and conntinue playing in both PlayStation and Xbox consoles.

The Stadium Creator has been the most anticipated feature and the most requested mechanic that fans have been demanding for years. The feature is significant for the developers, and fortunately, they were able to bring it to this year's iteration of the baseball simulator.

However, fans have many questions about this feature, like how many stadiums they can build or if the Stadium Creator is only accessible in Franchise mode. And the answer to that is yes, it is.

Now, we will tackle how to make a stadium in "MLB The Show 21."

How to Make a Stadium in "MLB The Show 21"

DualShockers discussed that before players get into the Road to the Show career mode, they must first create their stadium. They can do so by pressing the main menu at the top right of the screen, locating the Create setting, and selecting the Stadium Creator.

At the Stadium Creator mode, players are prompted with several stadium templates. Once they have chosen a base template for their stadium, they can proceed editing out the look, the bases, the field, and more--basically everything.

Once players are done making their stadium, they can save it and put it on career mode by going to the Road to the Show Main options, selecting the League menu, and locating Stadium Assessment. Players can choose the stadium they created and assign that to their team. Note that the Stadium Creator in "MLB The Show 21" is only a PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S feature and is not available in PS4 and Xbox One.

How to Enable Player's Personalized Stadium in "MLB The Show 21" Franchise Mode

According to MSN, the "MLB The Show 21" Stadium Creator has 30 customizable stadiums that players can use. This was confirmed by Sony San Diego's Chief Strategist Ramone Russell and Senior Staff Graphics Programmer Jon Ramsey during the developer's Livestream in early April.

Heading to the League Menu in Franchise Mode, players can put their personalized stadiums there and enjoy the game. Players can also swap stadiums at any point during the season. Besides that, players can use the All-Star Game's Atlanta Truist Park all season long.

In "MLB The Show 21," there are 23 fictional minor-league parks, two fictional spring training fields, and the mentioned 30 ballpark themes players can choose from the 12 classic real-life stadiums to go with the 30 themes and an All-Star Themed stadium. The Stadium Creator is a flexible feature in the game, and Sony San Diego did an excellent job making it a fantastic mechanic in the game.

"MLB The Show 21" also has other features, such as Pinpoint Pitching, Field improvements, and more.

