Xbox Series S Restock Sold Out at Microsoft Store: Other Retailers to Buy Online—Amazon, Best Buy and More

No more than an hour after the resupply of Xbox Series S restocks and Microsoft Store has gone out of stock. The demand for next-generation gaming consoles, including the budget alternative Xbox Series S, continues to rise.

However, the gaming console is gaining some stability between availability and market sales. In fact, there are online trackers you can use to check the retailer's current stocks.

Since last year, home gaming systems have taken a spike in sales, which is not helping most gamers with their chances of buying the next-generation gaming consoles. PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X come out as favorites with sales that have broken monthly records. The Xbox Series S is not far behind.

The Xbox Series S is the budget alternative to the Xbox Series X flagship console. Its lower price comes with smaller internal storage and lack of 4K UHD Blu-Ray Drive. However, in terms of performance, Xbox Series S proves to be every bit as advanced as its flagship counterpart. In fact, it has been suggested that Xbox Series S is a better choice for the buyer if he or she has no available 4K TV screen to pair up with Xbox Series X systems.

Microsoft Store Xbox Series S Restocks

Slashgear reported that Xbox Series S went back in stock in the Microsoft Store, albeit just for a short time before it sold out. The retailer limited its sales to one console per customer. Microsoft Store also offered its merchandise in three available variants.

Xbox Series S Console (Stand-Alone): At $299.99, it came with one free controller in the box.

Xbox Series S with $10 Discount on Xbox Wireless Controller: The Microsoft Store has many available Xbox Wireless Controller variants to choose from, including the exclusive Xbox Elite Controller Series 2

Xbox Series S with $49 Xbox Accidental Damage Coverage: If you accidentally damaged your new console or find a few faulty systems in the hardware, the Microsoft Store covers the damage up to $49 worth of cost.

Customers were free to choose between a stand-alone console or availing bundles with its extra added benefits. Unfortunately, the Xbox Series S restocks didn't last long. Their supplies sold out no more than an hour after the items went live.

Xbox Series X Restock Online Trackers

Now is not the time to lose hope on purchasing the Xbox Series S. Resupplies have been coming in as promised by its manufacturer. Other retailers might have incoming stocks on the console. Bookmark these links and refresh them constantly to check for more updates.

Amazon: Out of Stock - last week, someone managed to purchase a $379 deal. Keep an eye out for available resellers.

Best Buy: Awaiting Stocks - it has been some time since this retailer had a resupply and should be due for one soon.

Newegg: In Stock - resellers have the Xbox Series S available but are selling it at an inflated price of $460

Target: Out of Stock - the retailer limits orders to one console per customer. Purchases are received only by drive-up or pickup.

Walmart: Out of Stock - Walmart constantly posts updates and restock news on its Twitter account.



