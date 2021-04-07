Xbox Series S Restock Update: Price and Where to Buy Online—Amazon, Best Buy and More

At this second, almost everyone are struggling to purchase the next-generation console of Microsoft, the Xbox Series X. With the high demand and low stock, "sold out" is a popular theme among major retailers.

However, gamers could also consider a cheaper and available alternative. The Xbox Series S could be the perfect gaming console that is easier to avail.

The Xbox Series S console is often sold in bundles, with an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and additional games or controllers added to the mix. However, stand-alone consoles are also available in the market. Here is a list of retailers you could look out for who constantly have for Xbox Series S restocks.

Xbox Series S Restocks: Online Retailers

Amazon

Recently in stock - As of time of writing, someone has recently purchased the $379 deal price on this console.

Best Buy

Awaiting stocks - It has been some time since this retailer posted stock updates, so it is due to update some time soon.

GameStop

Out of stock - Unfortunately, all stocks from this shop are currently sold out.

Microsoft

Out of stock - The main shop has currently sold all its available stocks and are currently focusing their efforts to produce more.

Newegg

Currently in stock - Some resellers from this shop are putting Series S on sale for $478.95.

Target

Currently in stock - The retailer is offering some stocks for this console. However, customers are limited to one order and are required to Drive Up or Order Pickup their purchase.

Walmart

Out of stock - The next-gen console is unfortunately unavailable in this retailer. Keep an eye on their Twitter account for more updates and stock news.

The Xbox Series S retail price is $299.99. The price is subject to change depending on the retailer's policies and marketing strategies. Most resellers have inflated the price with an additional $50-$200 due to the high market demand.

The Xbox Series S is the alternative and cheaper unit compared to the Xbox Series X; however, this does not mean that the model is inferior in performance. TechRadar reported that the Series S has a cheaper price because it has less powerful specs. Less storage, and no 4k Blu-Ray drive. The in-game performance continues to provide fantastic results.

The full features for the Xbox Series S include 512 GB NVMe SSD storage, 1440p with 4k upscaling resolution, 120 fps, 10 GB GDDR6 RAM, 4 teraflops at 1.550 GHz GPU and an 8-core 3.6 GHz custom AMD 7nm CPU. The console also supports ray tracing, 4K game upscaling, 4K media playback and variable refresh rates. Xbox Series S also has Spatial Sounds, Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision. You can expand the disk space by using Microsoft's new 1TB expansion card.

Xbox Series S is also more available compared to the Xbox Series X. For a better price and a few hardware sacrifices, you can continue to enjoy a next-generation gaming experience!



