'Genshin Impact' Redeem Codes: Free Primogems on 1.5 Update and How to Claim Them

In a recent miHoYo Livestream event, the game developers announced various features, characters, a new city, and redeem codes for "Genshin Impact."

With a bountiful of in-game features coming, players can now get their redeem codes through the website or through the game itself.

"Genshin Impact" Redeem Codes and How to Get Them

According to the latest miHoYo Livestream, players can redeem the codes at the game or on the website. As The Indian Express reported, players can get a total of 300 Primogems and other gifts that they can use. These are:

FS6SU367M279 - 100 Primogens + 10 Mystic Enhancements Ores

4BNSD3675J8D - 100 Primogems + Five Hero's Wit

ATPTUJPP53QH - 100 Primogems + 50,000 Mora

Getting the rewards requires the player to go to the game's settings or visit the game's website online. In the game, players must go to their profile icon at the top left corner of the screen, select the Settings Menu, and tap Account. From there, pick Redeem Now, put in the redeem codes, and tap Exchange. After which, players will automatically get the gifts from the codes.

On the other hand, getting the 300 Primogems requires the player to go to the game's Mail section, located at the profile section.

Moreover, players can type in the redeem codes on the game's official website. They must log in their game credentials, select the server they are on, and enter the redeem codes above. By clicking on Redeem Codes, the rewards will automatically transfer to their account if they correctly register their profile. Note that players can only use the redeem codes for a limited time and just once.

Other Upcoming "Genshin Impact" Features

For the upcoming "Genshin Impact" 1.5 update, Sportskeeda reported that the most significant feature coming is the Housing mechanic, wherein players can build their own home and decorate however they like. But there is a catch.

Players will have to get the Serenitea Pot to build their houses. By using the item, it will teleport players into a new world where they can make their dream home. Getting the item will not be that easy as there will be many quests in collecting the materials.

"Genshin Impact" New Characters

Besides the housing system, miHoYo also introduced new characters in "Genshin Impact." Eula is a spindrift Knight and the Captain of the Knight of Favonius Reconnaissance Company in Mondstadt. She is a Cryo user, wielding a Claymore that uses an Elemental skill called "Ice Tide Vortex," which can deal with AOE damage and gains the ability called Grimheart, boosting her defense and knockback resistance.

Other than Eula, Yanfei is a Catalyst-user with a Pyro vision. Her regular attacks, skills and burst will activate Scarlet Seals, which lower stamina consumption. Her skill can be released by charging her attack and improving damage output to enemies.

And lastly is the new region that players can visit in "Genshin Impact" called Inazuma. This Electro City has been previously rumored by dataminers to come out in the 1.6 update, but it has been recently confirmed by miHoYo. The "Genshin Impact" 1.5 update will be released on April 28.

INAZUMA????? GENSHIN NATION HOW ARE WE FEELING pic.twitter.com/lF4ZTjlZJp — ines ❄️ (@iIoveganyu) April 16, 2021

Travelers! Today, Paimon has some exciting news to share with you all — Genshin Impact will be coming to PlayStation®5 on April 28!



Stay tuned to our official social media channels for the latest updates!#GenshinImpact pic.twitter.com/0wHtxp8Gap — Paimon (@GenshinImpact) April 16, 2021

