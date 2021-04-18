iPhone 13 Leaked Design Shown in New Video; Power Efficiency Also Teased!

Apple is now moving in to new technologies with its rumored iPhone 13 model. This is a significant upgrade that affects the performance of the product and increases its battery life by an exponential number.

The latest iPhone 13 leaks also include a first look at the new design model with a red thematic color.

iPhone 13 Performance and Battery Efficiency

Rumors have been going around the internet that iPhone plans to start using LTPS OLED technology in their displays. A news article from Forbes stated that Apple opened a partnership with Samsung Display and LG Display to begin converting their smartphones with the new design. This development should bring a massive change in the smartphone's battery life.

iPhone 13 is expected to be 20 percent more power-efficient than any of its older model series. The LTPO technology should also bring higher refresh rates between 1Hz to 120 HZ without excessive battery draining handicaps. The higher refresh rate will be marketed as "ProMotion," which has been teased in the released iPad Pro models.

The new iPhone 13 would also have efficient next-gen 5G modems supported by the company's A15 chip processor. This will create a significant boost in WiFi speed and range connectivity to the iPhone. Previous leaks have also revealed iPhone 13 having a smaller notch and upgraded camera experience. This happens because the hearing piece is now directly mounted to the top of the smartphone. Apple users have a lot to look forward to this year's flagship smartphone.

iPhone 13 Product Red Design

On other news, leakster @xleaks7 tweeted a video revealing the rendered design of the new iPhone 13 based on the circulating CAD design available on the internet. The overall design bears a resemblance to its predecessor iPhone 12 series, but with the notch and cutouts more prominent from the smartphone's body.

Here's your complete look of #Apple #iPhone13 / #iPhone12S (Product) Red based on leaked CAD drawings. + 4k video + dimensions - https://t.co/GBFsgBfxZB



Thanks to my partners at @pigtou_



Follow for more content! pic.twitter.com/8HIY5ygxiS — xleaks7 (David Kowalski) (@xleaks7) April 15, 2021

Gsmarena predicted the iPhone 13 dimensions to be 146.64x71.5x7.56mm or close. The display screen is expected to remain at 6.1-inch for iPhone 13, 5.4-inch for iPhone 13 mini, and 6.7-inch for iPhone 13 Pro max.

The concept image tweet showed a sharp red color that remains flat and consistent throughout the iPhone 13 body. Most of the old buttons have also been adjusted to a few millimeters higher than its predecessor, such as its sim card tray.

The most notable change in the iPhone 13 is its new design, with two of the cameras sitting diagonally from each other. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo noted that the smartphone could have better features with its 2.5-mm pixel size and 48-megapixel source sensor creating a 12-megapixel output image.

These specs and concept designs are merely leaks and predictions subjected to possible changes until Apple makes its official release. The iPhone 13 is reported to be priced at around $700 and is expected to hit the markets around September 20, so save the date!

