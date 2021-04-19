Intel Rocket Lake Core i9-11900K Stock Tracker: Where to Buy Pre-Binned CPU and How Much

Intel Rocket Lake Core i9-11900K, the flagship processor of 11th Generation Intel Core CPU lineup, is now available in pre-binned versions at Silicon Lottery, as per Wccftech.

Intel Rocket Lake Core i5-11600K is also available in pre-binned variants on the said website.

Based on the Intel Cypress Cove 14nm fabrication process, Intel Rocket Lake processors were launched back in March, introducing a new microarchitecture with decent performance gains.

Intel Rocket Lake CPU stock availability is better than AMD Ryzen 5000 processors, which are still out of stock due to high demand and limited supply available in retail channels.

For what it's worth, Silicon Lottery presented detailed specifications and prices of Intel Rocket Lake processors on offer on the site.

Intel Rocket Lake Price

Intel Rocket Lake price depends on the variant. The Intel Core i5-11600K is priced at $249.99, while the Intel Core i9 11900K is tagged with a $879.99 price.

Intel Rocket Lake Core i9-11900KF also appears on Silicon Lottery but is currently marked sold out with zero price tag. Interested buyers may send their email to the vendor to get a notification as soon as the processor becomes available.

Silicon Lottery's Intel Core i9-11900K priced at $879.99 is a boxed processor clocked at 5.1GHz. It went through a rigorous stress routine to make sure stable performance under different use cases.

Other pre-binned Intel Core i9-11900K processors on the site are available in 5.0GHz and 4.8GHz clock speeds at $699.99 and $619.99 price points, respectively.

Read Also: Intel 'Rocket Lake' Specs, Release Date and Performance: Leaked Benchmark Compared to AMD Ryzen 5!

Intel's official website showed that this Rocket Lake processor has a standard recommended customer price ranging from $539 to $549. Equipped with 8 cores and 16 threads, it has a base clock speed of 3.5GHz and can go up to 5.3GHz with Intel Turbo Boost Technology.

Intel Core i5-11600K, meanwhile, is available in three clock speeds: 4.8GHz ($249.99), 4.9GHz ($259.99), and 5.0GHz ($339.99). These chips also went through stress tests to ensure performance stability.

Rocket Lake Core i5 CPUs have a recommended price tag ranging from $262 to $272, as per Intel's site. They come with 6 cores and 12 threads and have a base clock speed pegged at 3.9GHz that can go up to 4.9GHz with the help of Intel Turbo Boost Technology.

What Is Binning?

Pre-binned processors go through binning, a process used by vendors wherein CPUs and other hardware PC components, such a graphics card and RAM kits, are classified based on their quality and performance, Tom's Hardware explained.

PC components, in theory, are designed by manufacturers to reach a certain level of performance. The actual products, however, may fail to reach the target performance level due to minute imperfections in the manufacturing process.

Vendors test the products then categorize them according to performance results.

Pre-binned CPUs, graphics cards, and memory modules are sought after by PC enthusiasts and overclockers as they offer higher clock speeds and better overclockability performance than most of their boxed counterparts.

Most processors available through official retail channels are not capable of hitting clock speeds beyond 5GHz.

Related Article: Intel 'Rocket Lake' Chip Review: Delidded Core i7-11700K Shows Massive Chip!