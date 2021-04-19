AMD Ryzen 5 5600X Restock Update: Where to Pre-Order In-Demand CPU

Chips are in a shortage in the market, so it's big news to hear resupplies and available stocks. However, the chance to buy AMD's new budget CPU is not that high, though there are some retailers who have the AMD Ryzen 5 5600X available and can be pre-ordered.

AMD Ryzen 5 5600X is one of the popular choices in the market. Tom's Hardware reported how this CPU has earned 4.5 stars in their review thanks to its single- and-multi-threaded performance with excellent power efficiency and PCIe Gen4 support. Its hardware has 6 cores and 12 threads and features stellar thermals, a bundled cooler, and excellent overclocking capabilities. All of these are present under the budget price of $299. The processor lives up to its reputation of being a no-compromise gaming chip on budget.

Finding the Ryzen 5 5600X should be easy now, especially after so many big retailers have received major restock updates. The U.K. has the most readily available supplies. On the other hand, U.S. retailers remain out of stock but are expecting resupplies anytime this month. Keep a lookout in these stores and order yours now whiles supplies still last.

AMD Ryzen 5 5600X Restock in the US

Amazon - In Stock: The retailer has a few chips available but sold with a mark up from the retail price

Best Buy - Out of Stock: The retailer, however, is expecting restocks soon

B&H - Out of Stock: It sells the CPU at a retail price of $299

Newegg - Recently in Stock: AMD Ryzen 5 5600X restocks are sually available but with a markup price

Ryzen 5 5600X Resctocks in the UK

Box - In Stock: The CPU is being sold at £329

Currys - Out of Stock: It sells the CPU with a markup price at £350

Ebuyer - In Stock: it sells at retail price of £299

Overclockers - In Stock: The AMD Ryzen 5 5600X is priced at £349. However, the purchase is only available for U.K. and Ireland residents

Scan - In Stock: It also sells the CPU at £299.

If you have friends or relatives in the U.K., your best chance of getting the Ryzen 5 5600X will probably be ordering through their available retailers. However, there is also a second option available for U.S. citizens who want to buy the CPU locally and if they are not in a hurry.

Read Also: AMD Ryzen 5 5600X Restock Tracker: Price and Where to Buy the CPU Online-Newegg, Amazon and More

Pre-Ordering In-Demand CPU

TechRadar reported if the CPUs go out of stock, then there is a secondary option you cann try out. Pre-order the AMD Ryzen 5 5600X and secure your purchase before the next stock goes live in the market. Here is a list of available retailers who accept pre-orders.

U.S. AMD Ryzen 5 5600X retailers

Amazon

Best Buy

B&H

Newegg

U.K. AMD Ryzen 5 5600X retailers

Box

Currys PC World

Ebuyer

Novatech

Scan U.K.

The wait could take weeks, or maybe months, depending on the retailer's availability. However, this option would at least put you in the first priority customers who could get the Ryzen 5 5600X restocks as soon as they come in.



Related Article: AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT Specs, Gaming Benchmark Leaked: 12GB Graphics Card Faster, But Raytracing Slightly Disappoints