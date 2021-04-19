2022 Toyota BZ4X Exterior, Interior and Specs: New Electric Vehicle Coming Soon

Toyota has announced that it will be launching its fully-electric SUVs called the BZ4X really soon. It is a fully-battery operated SUV line from the Japanese automakers that aims to represent the EV boom in this decade, following Tesla's success in the EV market.

Interior and Exterior Designs of the 2022 Toyota BZ4X

According to Carscoops, the 2022 Toyota BZ4X is a battery-powered SUV built on the company's e-TNGA platform. The powertrain has been designed by the company and Subaru, which combines Toyota's durability, long-term reliability, and Subaru's all-wheel-drive capabilities to deliver a driving experience that is both comfortable and engaging. Other than that, the automakers have not fully disclosed what the SUV can do, but they did showcase its interior and exterior designs.

The exterior design of the 2022 Toyota BZ4X has a vast similarity with the RAV4 EV but with more angular and sharp ceases. The front also features thinner headlights and massive air curtains with a fully enclosed grille that resides above a comprehensive intake with metallic trim to make it more aerodynamic.

The 2022 Toyota BZ4X may have the same length as the RAV4, but it has a longer wheelbase and short overhangs afforded by the car. On the inside, the exterior features an open-concept look, with a unique digital instrument cluster, while the driver gauge features a far forward interface that looks like a tabletop. Toyota did say that the positioning of the driver gauge and instrument panel is to help the car's sense of space and add visibility to aid in safe and secure driving.

Other than that, the infotainment system of the 2022 Toyota BZ4X boasts a widescreen and a glossy black trim, small physical controls, and a rotary shifter that drivers can access when choosing different modes for the E-car.

The 2022 Toyota BZ4X seats have white hues, but it is not revealed what it is made of. However, drivers and passengers are assured that it will be comfortable. The rear has two seats and a center hand rest that can be pulled out when needed to.

Toyota Expanding its Horizons

According to Cnet, Toyota is expanding its EV availability that includes hydrogen fuel cell electric, hybrid and plug-in hybrid cars, bringing to a total of 70 models by 2025. Fifteen of those cars will be fully electric, while seven are a part of the BZ brand, including the 2022 Toyota BZ4X that has debuted this week.

Information on when it will be available for the market is still scarce, but Toyota mentioned it would be released shortly. The e-car will be available later as the manufacturer will start production in Japan and China soon, while the U.S. availability will be announced in the near future.

Furthermore, Toyota is jumping into the EV scene with the 2022 Toyota BZ4X concept. While this is a big concept for the automakers, it is also a sign of what is to come from the Japanese company in the near future.

