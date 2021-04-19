Audi A6 E-Tron Specs, Release Date and More Features: Electric Sedan Gets Hyped With Concept Design, 700 KM Range!

Audi just announced its new car concept that boasts one of the most unique designs in the EV market. The all-electric Audi A6 E-Tron has been revealed on YouTube. The EV is co-developed with Porsche's technology and has a lot to offer for both external appearance and performance under the hood.

The Audi A6 E-Tron concept follows up the Q4 E-Tron electric SUV that Audi announced last week. Audi prides itself with its E-Tron series that are all-electric cars built with Audi DNA. The cars have quattro all-wheel drive, premium interior and exterior designs, advanced infotainment systems, and are engineered to overcome great distances.

Although the car won't make it to the market until 2022, a few teasers, images, and engine specs have been revealed.



Audi A6 E-Tron Specs and Features

The Verge reported that the Audi A6 E-Tron concept has been teased since Auto Shanghai 2021. The car is a C-Class limousine Sportback model with around 100kWh battery capacity. The car has a sporty sedan look with an Audi-classic pronounced muscled body and sleek aerodynamic silhouette. The Audi A6 E-Tron has upgraded technologies under the hood, including Audi's iconic lighting systems.

One exciting feature the Audi A6 E-Tron brings is the "Digital Matrix LED" headlights. These lights have a complex shutter system that lets LED light form specific shapes and animations and project onto the wall. For example, when using your front indicator lights for turning, arrows would be projected on the asphalt, animated, and pointed to the direction you plan to turn.

When you're bored, these LED lights can also project Audi-developed video games on any nearby wall. You can also modify to create messages on the ground, like welcoming new passengers or warning a passerby that your door is about to open. These projected images apply to all four directions of the car, including the driver and passenger doors.

Audi and Prosche: Premium Platform Electric

Audi and Porsche have decided to co-develop with the advancement of EV technologies. Together, they created a shared EV platform they call Premium Platform Electric or PPE. This is a technical basis design to support electric mobility exclusively.

Carscoops noted that the Audi A6 E-Tron has two electric motors producing a combined 470 hp and 800 Nm of torque with the PPE architecture. This car is expected to run 700 kilometers (more than 400 miles) in a single charge. It runs with an 800-volt fast charging technology that could give the car the power to run around 300 km in 10 minutes of charging.

Audi is planning to enter the fast-lane premium segment competition of EV with the debut of the Audi A6 E-Tron. Audi markets not only a luxury vehicle with fantastic performance but also a car with low fleet consumption and C02 emission rates. Bookmark Audi's webpage now for more updates and news on the next-generation Audi A6 E-Tron.

