'Call of Duty: Warzone' Sykov Pistol: Guide to Complete the Challenge and Unlock the Cool Gun

"Call of Duty: Warzone" recently dropped a new pistol, the Sykov, in a surprise release. With its devastating power, players can literally kill enemies with one shot.

However, getting this pistol requires an in-game challenge that players must complete. Meanwhile, upgrading it will unlock the Akimbo Perk, allowing much damage for the already powerful gun.

With that said, here is a quick guide to unlock the Sykov pistol in "Call of Duty: Warzone."

How to Unlock "Call of Duty: Warzone" Sykov Pistol

According to MSN, unlocking the Sykov Pistol will not require a Season 2 Battle Pass. Instead, players will have to complete a challenge before they can use it.

The task requires players to kill four enemies using pistols in five different matches. One sure way to achieve this is by going to the Plunder Mode in "Call of Duty: Warzone" and gathering kills using pistols.

Level Up the Sykov to Get the Akimbo Perk

Once players obtain the Sykov, they have the chance to upgrade it and make it more potent than before. For starters, players might want to level up the Sykov Pistol and get the Mo'Money Perk at level 32.

After unlocking the perk, they can start the Akimbo challenge in which they need to kill three enemies using the Sykov Pistol in five different matches. Note that in "Call of Duty: Warzone," the description says that players must use the Renetti, but that is a game bug.

To quickly level up the Sykov Pistol, Attack of the Fanboy suggested that downloading "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare" is essential to upgrading the weapon. Taking on Shoot the Ship missions is indeed a guarantee that the pistol will level up more efficiently. Popping on a double XP token and jump into Shoot, the Ship game mode or another fast-paced playlist will eventually get the gun level up quickly.

But if downloading "Modern Warfare" is a tough task, then leveling up the pistol in "Warzone" is still a great choice. YouTuber ItsLukeeyy noted that when leveling up the Sykov Pistol in "Call of Duty: Warzone," players will have to play Plunder equipped with the Sykov while getting some kills.

Other things players can do to speed up the leveling is completing some contracts: Recon and Supply runs. The YouTuber recommended that taking Recon contracts are much more easier since everybody in the game is doing Supply runs at the moment to level up the Sykov Pistol. Doing Recon is also beneficial to players because other players are getting kills at Superstore or Storage town.

Sykov Pistol Immediately Nerfed in "Call of Duty: Warzone"

Due to its high damage, high-mobility rate, "Call of Duty: Warzone" Sykov Pistol was immediately nerfed by Raven Software. The game developers downgraded the weapons accuracy, movement speed, and damage under certain conditions on the game's new patch.

According to PC Gamer, the Sykov Pistol's attachments that turn it into a micro-SMG were the reason for its nerf, allowing players to dominate the game using the weapon. The extension includes a 140mm Auto barrel with an 80-round drum magazine with an Akimbo perk, which players can double wield.

But with the new patch, players using the Sykov Pistol will notice that the gun has been made slower and less accurate. It also deals less damage than before. Although using the weapon in a shorter range can deal major damage, it is no longer as efficient as before.

