Windows 10 Update Fix: How to Uninstall KB5001330, KB5001337 that Make Games Unplayable

Windows 10 launched an update that unfortunately gives issues to most of the games on PC devices. The problems include forcefully closing system games, skipped frames, and other bugs.

Fortunately, there are ways users can take to resolve the issue.

On April 13, Windows forced updates KB5001330 and KB5001337 in their operating systems. The update was highlighted to improve security on basic operations in input devices such as a mouse, keyboard and pen. It also fixed a few security vulnerabilities in File History and Windows Backup. These installed updates would automatically launch without any user prompting by the next restart of the device.

However, the updates have brought other issues to the system. Gamers have posted on social media about the said problems, and multiple complaints have been filed. The damage has been done, though. Most of the programs continue to crash, making most online activities impossible to complete.

Windows 10 Update Issues

There are multiple issues reported on the latest update, and it is not exclusive to one program. Twitter user @jaxonisundead listed the problems, including blue screens, black screens, unresponsive desktops and terrible gaming performance.

Just a quick heads up: a lot of people are reporting issues with the newest windows 10 update. Blue screens, unresponsive desktops, black screens, terrible gaming performance etc. — Jaxon is playing P3FES (@jaxonisundead) April 20, 2021

The first of the gamer complaints came from a Reddit post by Denders-NL, who gave a rundown on his frames per second (fps) drops in the game "Overwatch" from a 180fps to 40-45fps. Playing games on these numbers often leads to lags or disconnection for most gamers. The thread follows up with more issues experienced by other players. One commenter explained that their media files have become "unavailable" and "incompatible" after the system updates.

Digital Trends reported another Reddit post saying that a gamer experienced constant stutter in "Doom Eternal" even with his RTX 3070 graphics card and AMD Ryzen 5 3600 CPU. A third Redditor posted the same issues but with a system on Intel Core i7-9700 processor and RTX 2070 Super GPU.

These reports have extended to the companies, and Nvidia seems to be aware of the problem, while Microsoft has not replied. Nvidia replied in a forum that users should try rolling back on the Windows 10 Update KB5000842.

How to Uninstall KB5001330 and KB5001337

The issues are indeed from the KB5001330 and KB5001337 update and not from GPU or hardware problems. Fortunately, the systems seem to recover after uninstalling these KB5001330 and KB5001337 updates. For users who are experiencing such issues, try uninstalling your updates.

Go to Windows 10 "Settings"

Select "Update and Security"

Select "Windows Update"

Open "View Update History." This will display the complete update history on the device for the last 30 days. Search for the KB5001330 and KB5001337.

On the top of the screen, click "Uninstall Updates."

Select "KB5001330" and "KB5001337"

Select "Uninstall"

Unfortunately, Microsoft remains silent about this issue. They have also not released any official updates to resolve the case. Users and gamers can first try to resolve the matter by immediately uninstalling the updates now while waiting for Microsoft's announcement.



