Xbox Series X Restock Update: GameStop Stocks Confirmed—When and How to Buy

This week, retailers like Best Buy, Target, Walmart, and Antonline are rumored to have an Xbox Series X restock. However, there is confirmation that GameStop will have a fresh line of Microsoft's gaming console coming as well.

Xbox Series X Restock: Where to Buy

GameStop

TechRadar reported that GameStop will resume have its Xbox Series X restock on Wednesday, April 21. The retailer will have a fresh batch of the popular console at 10 AM EDT.

However, the retailer will offer the gaming console in a form of an Xbox All-Access finance plan. Future buyers will have to pay a monthly fee in that plan. Other retail stores also have a restock on the Xbox Series X, such as Target, Walmart, Best Buy and Antonline.

Target

The Target Xbox Series X restock date is also rumored to be on Wednesday, April 21. However, there is no cofirmation of it yet. For what it's worth, it has been five weeks since the retailer has any available Xbox Series consoles at their stores.

Walmart

Walmart's Xbox Series X restock date is rumored to be on April 22 at 2:30 AM EDT. Previously, the retailers had a limited stock of gaming consoles during their April 15 and April 8 restock dates. Tech Radar reported that their Xbox tracker, Matt Swider, has information about it three hours ahead of time. Gamers could follow Matt Swider for the latest Xbox Series X restock in other retail stores.

Best Buy

Best Buy's Xbox Series X restock could happen on Friday, April 23.

There has not been an Xbox Series X restock in Best Buy for a month, and it has a high probability that the retailer will not have a refresh of their gaming consoles despite the rumors. Even with Best Buy being the most prominent electronic retailer in the U.S., Microsoft's next gen is still nowhere to be found.

Antononline

Antonline has been recently rumored to have an Xbox Series X restock coming early in the week. Nonetheless, there is no news about it so far.

It is worth noting, however, that the retailer has a good track record of keeping its shipping fast and reliable. The publication noted that the retailer may have a PS5 and an Xbox Series X available in bundle form.

Important Reminders in Securing an Xbox Series X

Buying an Xbox Series X online can be a tough task, especially in these times of pandemic where supplies are thin and are always delayes. Purchasers need to keep an eye on buying the gaming console online since it has a limited time window for purchase.

With that said, here are some tips GameSpot has recommended for buyers to snag the Xbox Series X restock as they come:

Following restock news and trackers on Twitter and other social media can be of help. Turning on their notifications will help you with the battle and give you an upper hand to be the first one to purchase the Xbox Series X online.

Being ready and staying logged in on significant retailers is a must. Updating your online accounts in these stores can help you when a retailer has a restock of the console.

Signing in on restock alerts from retailers to know if the Xbox Series X is available is also a good move. Bookmarking them will also help you to get on the store's page quickly.

