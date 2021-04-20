iPhone 13 Leak Drops Disappointing News for Users: Apple's ProMotion Displays Only for Pro, Pro Max

There have been several iPhone 13 leaks and rumors making the rounds on social media in the past few days, and while most of those speculations are positive, the latest one is a bit disappointing for fans waiting for Apple's next flagship smartphone.

In a Twitter post by display expert Ross Young (@DSCCRoss), he claimed that only higher-end Pro models of the iPhone 13 will get ProMotion displays, as Forbes reported.

Apparently, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max are the only ones that will receive a ProMotion Display screen, while the standard iPhone 13 variant and the iPhone 13 mini will still use older display technology.

The tipster's succeeding responses to questions on his tweet added details that standard iPhone models are yet to get a display upgrade in 2022.

Apple ProMotion display technology consists of the use of LTPO panels with an adaptive fresh rate feature that can go up to 120Hz for fast-moving content like videos and games, and decrease to as low as 1Hz to save power consumption during activities such as when just viewing photos.

Other iPhone 13 leaks in the past claim that the upcoming iPhone models, including the iPhone 13 mini and standard iPhone 13, will feature major upgrades, so the latest rumor somehow disappointed many Apple fans out there.

High refresh rate displays on smartphones, particularly Android phones, are no longer a new thing. Smartphone screens with 90Hz and 120Hz refresh rates have started trickling into budget phone models such as the Samsung Galaxy M12 priced at $160.

With that being said, many consumers are asking themselves if spending on an iPhone with an OLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate would still be a sensible decision to make later this year.

iPhone 13 Specs and Other Rumors

Despite this update, iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini will reportedly still carry other significant upgrades like 5G, A15 chip, new video modes, reduced notch, second-generation MagSafe supersized cameras and WiFi 6, as the Forbes report detailed.

Apple A15 Bionic chip promises to bring a significant performance boost and reduced power consumption compared to its preceding processor. 5G and Wi-Fi 6, meanwhile, offer faster wireless connectivity.

Moreover, reduced notch design not only results in a more seamless look for the new iPhone 13 models, but it also offers room for Apple to improve the microphone and allow it to capture clearer audio.

iPhone 13 cameras are also expected to feature better software-based optical stabilization, resulting in blur-free sharp still images even if you couldn't control the handshake.

In addition to the imaging department, the rumored iPhone 13 would be capable of capturing portrait videos. With the help of the A15 processor, the next-generation iPhone could capture videos with a dramatic depth of field.

Other iPhone 13 rumors also mention a larger camera sensor that would allow it to capture more light for brighter, more detailed photos and videos, as well as the possibility of astrophotography capability.

iPhone 13 Release Date

iPhone 13's release date might happen earlier this year, as Digitimes shared that Apple chip partner TSMC will begin producing the Bionic A15 processor by the end of May 2021 (via MacRumors).

With that being said, observers expressed optimism that the iPhone 12 series successor is on schedule to launch during the last quarter of the year and for Christmas.

