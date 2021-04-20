'Apex Legends' Mobile for Android, iOS: Beta Test Launch Date, Price and Cross-Play Feature

"Apex Legends" mobile is coming to Android and iOS smartphone, as a regional beta version is set to launch later this month. Game developer Respawn Entertainment announced this decision on the Electronic Arts (EA) official website.

Respawn Entertainment game director for "Apex Legends" Chad Grenier explained that the new mobile game will only be accessible to gamers based in the Philippines and India. However, he added that more countries will have access to the game soon.

For what it's worth, the game developers said "Apex Legends" mobile is not just a port of the original game previously available only to Microsoft Windows PCs, Sony PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Microsoft Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch. The new game will have its own set of collectible cosmetics, Battle Passes, unlockables, and purchasable items different from the console and PC versions.

Respawn Entertainment added that the mobile game will not support cross-play feature with other game versions since it is specifically built for mobile.

"Apex Legends" Price, Features and Game Development

Respawn Entertainment assured that "Apex Legends" mobile is a new version made for smartphones and optimized for devices with touchscreens. The video game company also ensured that it will be a free-to-play game.

The "Apex Legends" Android beta version will roll out first in Spring 2021. Respawn explained that this is part of its closed beta test series in India and the Philippines.

"Apex Legends" iOS will follow as EA expands the tests to other regions. The developer promised that it will launch a page where interested gamers may pre-register and sign up to join the beta tests.

Last month, Respawn Entertainment launched "Apex Legends" on Nintendo Switch, while the PC and console versions of the game have been available since February 2019. The PC version is available for download via Origin and Steam.

Electronic Arts CEO Andrew Wilson previously revealed during an EA Fireside Chat that "Apex Legends" Mobile was slated for a soft launch last year, according to an IGN report.

EA added that Respawn has a dedicated team working on the development of the mobile game, in collaboration with the original "Apex Legends" team and partners.

"Apex Legends" is a free-to-play battle royale game that features three-player squads consisting of pre-determined characters. Players may pick from a selection of 18 characters to form squads.

Proving the success of the game, "Apex Legends" accumulated more than 25 million players a week after its launch and 50 million players a month later. Now, the game has around 100 million players.

Other Respawn Entertainment Announcements

The new mobile version of "Apex Legends" was not only the big announcement from Respawn on Monday. The studio also provided a quick look at the preliminary details of the game's season 9 update, Polygon reported.

"Apex Legends" season 9 update appears closely related to Titanfall, with an animated short that features a new Titan pilot character named Valkyrie.

The video revealed Valkyrie's father was a Northstar-class Titan pilot who possibly died in the Apex Games. Valkyrie believes that her father was killed by Titanfall 2 villain Kuben Blisk.

Valkyrie is heading to the Apex Games to find Blisk and kill him to avenge his father.

