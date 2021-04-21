iPad Pro 2021 Specs, Features and More: Where and How to Buy the Latest Apple Tablet

With Apple's Spring Loaded event done, fans are waiting for the iPad Pro 2021 to be featured in retailer's hands and start pre-ordering it. But before that, they may have to wait a bit longer to begin their pre-orders on April 30.

Where to Purchase 2021 iPad Pro and How Much

The Verge noted that before the pandemic, people could already start pre-ordering Apple products after its official announcement, but things have changed. Consumers may want to bookmark Apple's retail store today and come back on April 30 for the official day of pre-order. Do note that the competition will be fierce, and it may lead to the iPad Pros being out of stock when the time comes, so purchasers should be prepared.

TechRadar also said that Apple will not be the only retailer to sell the 2021 iPad Pro in the days to come. Other stores will offer the tablet as well like Amazon, Best Buy, B&HPhoto and Adorama. People should add these stores to their bookmarks as they will soon follow Apple's footsteps in offering the upcoming tablet.

The publication also shared that the 2021 iPad Pro will launch at a full price from non-Apple retailers. However, if some consumers could wait out the tablet's first wave of pre-orders, they can expect that the price will drop eventually--but it may suffer a supply shortage along the way. Also, bookmarking small retail stores is a good move for consumers.

The 2021 iPad Pro will have a new price range since it has an upgraded chipset: the M1 processor is included in its line of specs, as well as its Thunderbolt port and an optional 5G capability. The 12-.9-inch model will also dramatically increase its price due to the added Liquid Retina XDR Mini LED display for about $100 more than the previous tablet.

Prices for the 2021 iPad Pro 11-inch that includes the M1 processor are:

128 GB - $799

256 GB - $899

512 GB - $1,099

1 TB - $1,499

2 TB - $1,899

On the other hand, the prices for the 2021 iPad Pro 12.9-inch that includes the M1 chipset and the Liquid Retina XDR Mini LED display are:

128 GB - $1,099

256 GB - $1,199

512 GB - $1,399

1 TB - $1,799

2 TB - $2,199

Tech Radar revealed that these 2021 iPad Pro models are the Wi-Fi-enabled models only. If consumers want to include the cellular option with 5G capability, they will pay an additional $100 on top of the above asking prices.

Reasons Not to Buy the 2021 iPad Pro Immediately

There are certain people who may want to jump into the bandwagon and steer directly into the 2021 iPad Pro frenzy in order to avail the new Apple tablet. However, there are also people who are skeptical about the performance of the new device.

Previously, Apple had problems with its lineups before its first release, with phones being bloated due to battery problems or software troubles. We are here to tell you that it is not entirely wrong to pre-order the device immediately and wait for other reviewers to check on it.

Future purchasers should wait for the right time to buy the tablet if multiple sources claim that it has good specs. On the other hand, if the 2021 iPad Pro should have negative reviews, then purchasers have dodged a bullet right there and have saved some money along the way.

Furthermore, consumers should think about how a new Apple tablet could benefit them, especially in these times of crisis. If they have the extra cash, then fine, buy it anyway. However, if some have doubts about buying the new tablet, they should probably not purchase it, as Gottabemobile advised.

