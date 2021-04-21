'MLB The Show 21' Baserunning Tips: How to Perfectly Slide in Team Mode

With the recent launch of "MLB The Show 21" on PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, some aspects of the game are not appropriately tackled, and gamers are not executing the right moves in playing the game. One of which is the baserunning mechanic that is essential in winning games.

With that said, here is some baserunning guide to execute it perfectly in team and solo modes.

Baserunning on Team Mode and Solo Mode in "MLB The Show 21"

According to SegmentNext, Baserunning differs from one team to the other and whether the player is controlling the team or just one player. This will help you secure more points and have the upper hand in winning more games.

When you are in a team mode in "MLB The Show 21," you can use the controller's bumpers to decide where the baserunners go. The left bumper button controls all advances to the next base, while the right bumper button controls retreats. You can also use the left stick to command a runner to go into a specific base while pressing X will command the runner to gun for a homerun.

On team mode, base stealing is an easy feat. Pressing the left bumper button before the pitcher makes his throw will send your runners into the next base. On the other hand, pressing the right bumper button will cause the runner to retreat. However, you should be careful to make this move as the AI pitcher can catch the player's action and send the runner out of the field.

Also, you can press the left bumper to automatically send all its runners onto the next base as soon as the pitcher throws the ball. To do a manual run, you need to hold the left trigger button until you feel a vibration. Releasing the key will automatically send the runner into the next base.

In playing solo mode, it will be a different ball game. You can control your Ballplayer using the left stick by holding up to advance to the next base and holding down to retreat. Keep in mind that in solo mode, the camera is fixated on the Ballplayer. To fix that, you need to press is the left trigger to change camera angles to view other runners in the field, as well as the opposition's pitcher.

When stealing bases in solo mode, you have to keep in mind that the AI enemy pitcher can predict sudden movements of your player. To efficiently steal bases, you will have to toggle the left stick upward after the AI pitcher lifts its foot from the ground. However, if the player is caught advancing, you can move the left stick down to immediately hop back to the base in "MLB The Show 21."

Sliding in "MLB The Show 21"

To slide in "MLB The Show 21," you will have to use the right analog stick. You can also decide if the Ballplayer or the runner will slide head first or feet first by holding the right stick upward and downward, respectively.

From there, you can practice more efficiently and can be called safe from future games. Take note that the game's AI will help decide whether the player should be sliding based on where the ball is moving on the field, as DualShockers noted.

