AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT Breaks World Record for Graphics Card Speed: Price and Where to Buy One

The global chip shortage is no big news. However, the need for these products continues to rise. Choosing between quality and availability can be challenging, but don't make the mistake of missing out on the AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT. This GPU delivers fantastic performance to be a must-have in the market.

As Digitaltrends reported, a test on the AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT overclocking capacity was performed, and it proves to be excellent with its performance. The GPU runs up to 3.2GHz, setting up a new world record for graphics card speed. The GPU base stats were already top-of-the-line; however, overclocker Der8auer pushed for another 1GHz extra speed.

AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT Breaks the Record

Der8auer achieved impressive speeds beyond the set 3.0GHz by using the PowerColor LiquidDevil Ultimate card with a 4GHz clock limit. It brings up the previous version's frequency limit with the XTXH updated variant for the Navi 21 processor inside 6900 XT.

LiquidDevil Ultimate uses silicon vetted for high overclocking potential called binned GPUs. It also features a 16-phase VRM. The card conclusively performed with good power management and extreme overclocking capacity.

The whole system ran with a water block pre-installed. However, Der8auer replaced the PCB with an LN2 cooling chamber, giving the card sub-zero temperatures and creating the optimal environment for overclocking tasks.

In his YouTube video, Der8uer achieved a clock speed of 3225MHz, breaking the GPU Clock World Record with AMD. He concluded the video by saying the card has "enormous potential, at least for extreme overclocking," and that other AMD cards may have the same hidden potential.



Read Also: AMD Ryzen Hand-Held Gaming PC US Sale: Complete List of Launch Time and Prices

AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT Restock: Retailers and Online Trackers Available

Like most other chips, AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT is a tough product to spot in the market, including online shops. AMD continues to live out its reputation for producing high-quality chips, especially among its flagship graphics card. Buying the AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT is not easy, but the retailers listed below should have stocks coming some time around.

Tech Radar reported these retailers have incorporated stricter measures against bots and scalpers, occasionally holding lottery events when selling their graphics card. Bookmark these shops and refresh them constantly in a day to get updates on the availability and market.

U.S. retailers have some stock available soon. Remember to save your details and money ahead of time because these products sell out in a matter of minutes after updates.

Amazon - Out of Stock: Third-party sellers occasionally have random stock, but some might cost triple the retail price.

Best Buy - Out of Stock: The GPU has been out of stock for a while now and should be due for a major restock soon.

B & H - Out of Stock: The retailer has made an announcement that restocks should be happening soon, so keep an eye out for it

Newegg - Out of Stock: Unfortunately, the retailer has been sold out for all 5 of the popular Radeon RX 6900 XT models listed

Related Article: Windows 10 Update Fix: How to Uninstall KB5001330, KB5001337 That Make Games Unplayable