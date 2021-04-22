2023 Cadillac Lyriq Exterior Design, Specs and More: Futuristic Look, Special Self-Driving Features Teased!

A new Cadillac has been announced, and it is revealed to be the first fully electric SUV from the automaker. Cadillac is a classic luxury lineup of vehicles in General Motors (GM), and the new Lyriq is the rebirth for their storied brand.

The 2023 Cadillac Lyriq features autonomous driving systems that bring it on par with some of the current models in the EV industry. It uses a Super Cruise autonomous driving system currently classified as "Level 2" and might eventually be upgraded to Level 3 autonomy in the near future.

2023 Cadillac Lyriq Specs

The Cadillac Lyriq 2023 is the first of its kind with an all-electric architecture. Tom's Guide reported that the car has a 300-mile range and comes out in two variants with an all-wheel-drive version and dual motors or a rear-wheel-drive version. The car's engine runs on a 340 hp/325-lb-ft AC permanent magnet electric motor.

The car uses GM's new Ultium battery architecture, which has the highest capacity battery cells but runs in the smallest number of cells. In a press release, Lyriq Chief Engineer Jamie Brewer said that "thanks to the modular and highly flexible Ultium Platform that powers Lyriq, along with advanced virtual development tools, Cadillac has been able to accelerate development and put more real-world miles on prototypes sooner than expected."

With the Ultium battery system, the 2023 Cadillac Lyriq has a better structure, gaining vehicle rigidity that boosts overall performance. The car also achieved a perfectly balanced 50/50 weight distribution, giving it a better center of gravity. This vehicle could be sporty, with high responsiveness and good cornering abilities.

The car supports both Level 2 and Level 2 AC charging up to 19kW and public DC fast-charging up to 150kW. Buyers would be happy to know that GM partnered with EVgo to give Cadillac Lyriq owners access to the national charging network and DC fast-charging systems.

2023 Cadillac Lyriq Exterior and Interior Design

The Cadillac Lyriq is a two-row SUV with futuristic exterior designs. The grille, emblem, and lights are installed with LEDs that light up when walking towards the car. It has massive 2-feet taillights extended on the C-pillar.

Moreover, the vehicle uses 22-inch wheels, which gives the car a long and wide stance. The interior Cadillac Lyriq has a 33-inch display dashboard built with LEDs, scroll wheels, and knobs with knurled edges. The interior follows a thematic "Jewelry Box" scheme that has edges lined with a blue fabric.

Pricing and Release Date

The Cadillac Lyriq is estimated to be priced at $59,990, which is $20,000 lower than the Tesla Model X. The Cadillac Lyriq might still increase its price depending on the add-ons and system upgrades buyers get to choose from. Motortrend noted that the car should be in the manufacturing process by late 2023.



