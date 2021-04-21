2022 Toyota Tundra Rumor Highlights EV, Hybrid Option: Release Date, Specs and More Updates

With the recent Toyota announcement saying that it is planning to release more electric vehicles in the future, many fans speculate that the upcoming 2022 Toyota Tundra could go electric as well.

A Fully-Battery Powered 2022 Toyota Tundra?

As Cnet reported, Toyota is currently developing electric trucks that range from fully electric to hybrid models. However, the Japanese automaker keeps it a mystery to what model trucks it will develop in the future. The company added that it would soon bring electrification to its pickup truck lineup, including hybrid and BEV powertrains.

According to Toyota, it plans to expand its global units by 2025 by releasing 70 electric cars, along with 15 dedicated BEVs and seven cars featuring the Beyond Zero (BZ) moniker. However, details on which cars will be fully battery-powered and hybrids are still scarce. But in time, Toyota will introduce these along with the rumored 2022 Toyota Tundra.

Torquenews noted that the 2022 Toyota Tundra has been further rumored in the car industry since the company has not released any official statement regarding the truck. However, the publication believes that the Tundra will be a fully-battery powered pickup truck for its release since Toyota has plans to expand its lineups with an EV offering.

The publication also shared that the 2022 Toyota Tundra could be a Plug-in hybrid electric vehicle and will be named "Tundra Prime." Moreover, fans and enthusiasts could expect that the company would release more e-cars, especially a hybrid or fully-battery-powered 2022 Toyota Tundra in the near future.

In a previous iTechpost report, it was revealed that Toyota plans to release two versions of the 2022 Tundra: a gasoline-powered truck and a hybrid one. The gasoline-powered vehicle is said to improve the current 2021 model with horsepower up to 381hp and torque to about 401 lb-ft. That can be accomplished using a 3.5-liter or 3.7-liter turbo V6 engine.

On the other hand, the 2022 Toyota Tundra hybrid model is rumored to use a different engine from the gasoline-powered one and run with electric motors instead. It features less horsepower and torque than its gasoline-powered counterpart.

2022 Toyota Tundra Rumored Specs

Topspeed noted that the 2022 Toyota Tundra will have new safety features for its overhaul. The added features include Adaptive Cruise Control that automatically controls the acceleration and braking of the vehicle.

This feature for the 2022 Toyota Tundra will be a great addition to the SUV's various other functionalities. It can detect incoming collisions and can minimize vehicular accidents on the road.

There is also Blind Spot Monitoring for the 2022 Toyota Tundra, which is a set of sensors attached to the truck to detect vehicles in the adjacent lanes. If the SUV detects a car that the driver cannot see, the feature will produce a sound that alerts the driver. The Blind Spot Monitoring System will be a set of cameras fixated to the side mirrors of the 2022 Toyota Tundra.

According to Autoblog, the Toyota Tundra has been spotted out in the open and is said to have tested out its latest suspensions, but it is not what everybody thinks. The third-generation automobile is riding not on leaf springs, but coils, meaning Toyota is joining in on the Ram 1500 with coil-sprung rear axle.

