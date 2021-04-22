'Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic' Remake Leaks Reveal Potential Gameplay, Storyline, and More

"Star Wars" is bringing in another remake, and this time its the 2003 Bioware RPG "Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic." The internet, however, is in a debate if the studio developers from Aspyr will bring out a system reboot and update or something else entirely different.

For what it's worth, it is made certain that the KOTOR game is under development.

"Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic," also shortened to KOTOR, is an RPG video game series based on the "Star Wars" comic books. The game is based on a D20 Role-Playing system similar to the Dungeons and Dragons. Combats happen in round-based turns, with playable characters attacking and reacting simultaneously. The game features a bit of adventure and action but heavily promotes strategic gameplay.

Leaks on a "Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic" remake have occurred since early last year. The user @jasonschreier tweeted last February about analyzing the rumors spreading. He noted that Electronic Arts Inc. (EA), which is the original developer of the "Star Wars" game franchise, has not made any plans or announcement of recreating the "Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic."

Sorry, I just don't like to share things unless I'm 100% sure about them, and I'm still doing some reporting on the KOTOR rumor. I'll say this, though: if it's really happening, it's not at EA — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) February 21, 2020

A follow-up Tweet came out this April 21 by @MinnMaxShow confirming the remake of "Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic" under Aspyr. The said game developers had already released a few "Star Wars" games for PS4 and Switch, including the "Star Wars: Republic Commando."

When talking about the nature of breaking news and revealing games in development, @jasonschreier sheds more light on a remake of Knights of the Old Republic currently in development...https://t.co/8ufeAWH3RB pic.twitter.com/VP3u2tzXK2 — MinnMax (@MinnMaxShow) April 20, 2021

"Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic" Gameplay

As IGN reported, people such as MrMattyPlays speculated that the new remake would "integrate elements from the first two games in order to bring certain things into the current Star Wars canon." This prediction suggests that the remake might keep the strategic turn-based gameplay and a few more upgrades in-game.

Aspyr holds a reputation for keeping true to the storyline, so fans and gamers have a lot to look forward to. Unfortunately, there have been no reports on whether the game would base on "Star Wars" movies or book adaptations.

KOTOR Storyline

The Movieweb noted that the "Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic" is expected to continue in the events about 4000 years from the original trilogy. The storyline centers on Sith Lord Darth Malak, who attacked the Republic by unleashing his Sith Armada. The player takes the role of a Jedi who travels across the galaxy searching for ways to defeat Malak.

Just like any "Star Wars" storyline, the quests would bring a huge plot twist in the story, so keep an eye out for Revan!

There is no official news from both EA and Aspyr about the details and development of the "Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic" game in production. Most of these rumors need to be taken with a grain of salt, as the game may still go through other developments until its official release. However, it is certain that Aspyr is currently developing a game. Perhaps they could finish its development before the year ends.



