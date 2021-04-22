'Fortnite' Season 6 Challenge Guide: 9 Locations Where Safes Respawn and How to Unlock Them

In one of the "Fortnite'' Season 6 challenges, players are tasked to locate and open three safes. It may sound easy, but it is not since the safes have a low percentage of spawning in different map areas.

It is also tricky because the safes will spawn randomly in every game, and it may not guarantee that a safe is there for every time gamers play. However, there are areas on the map that have been confirmed to be the spawn locations of the safe.

Where to Find Safes in "Fortnite"

According to Eurogamer, there are nine spots in the "Fortnite" map that players can check out. The locations are: Holly Hedges, Sweaty Sands, Pleasant Park, Stealthy Stronghold, Craggy Cliffs, Steamy Stacks, Dirty Docks, Lazy Lake and Misty Meadow.

Take note that there is a higher chance that other players are lurking around in these areas, too, and looking for the safes. It is best to take caution when completing the safes challenge in "Fortnite." Landing on these spots and looting may get players a chance to find one of these Safes there, so keep a sharp eye out.

Also, going to Pleasant Park or Sweaty Sands and other locations with higher looting spawn points can guarantee that a safe is there. If players cannot find the safe in these areas, they can also go to the other location mentioned.

PC Gamer suggested that going to Pleasant Park will guarantee players that there will be a safe spawn. The publication reported that there are four locations that players can go to. The one is in a southwest House, on the second floor. The other one is at a House on the second floor, northwest of the center of Pleasant Park. The other two are at the northeast and southwest Houses by a desk and at the top floor by the drawing table.

Besides that, several "Fortnite" players have posted on Twitter the safe locations they have found. According to Comrad3s_YT, there are 45 locations where a safe will most likely spawn, with Sweaty Sands having 11 safe spawn locations. Other than that, Twitter user JayKey posted five safe sites on Craggy Cliffs and seven safe areas on Sweaty Sands.

What Is a Safe in "Fortnite"?

"Fortnite" safes are part of the Week 6 Challenge, where the game asks players for something and reward them with sweet prices. When players find a safe, they are rewarded with 150 gold bricks.

Completing this challenge will reward them with 24 XP and a chance to have Season 6 Battle Pass Skins, including Agent Jones, Lara Croft, Tarana, Raz, Cluck and Spire Assassin.

These new characters are a part of the "Fortnite" Chapter 2 Season 6 storyline where Agent Jones is stuck in the loop, attempting to protect the spire where the Zero Point arrives until The Foundation, a member of the seven, returns to him.

