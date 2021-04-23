This $100 Mini Device Prints Your Nintendo Screenshots Like a Polaroid—Release Date and Where to Buy

Nintendo and Fujifilm collaborated to give Switch gamers a unique experience, letting them print polaroid-like copies of screenshots through the Instax Mini Link printer.

INSTAX Mini Link for Nintendo Switch Smartphone Printer

This Nintendo-Fujifilm partnership re-brands the INSTAX Mini Link printer for the Nintendo Switch, allowing players to print physical photos of their favorite characters. According to IGN, the mini printer works by scanning the QR Code from the selected Nintendo Switch screenshots using the smartphone app called Instax for Nintendo Switch.

With that, players can print out polaroid pictures of games like "Animal Crossing: New Horizons," Super Mario Odyssey," and "New Pokemon Snap." Furthermore, the app can be used to print out Nintendo-themed pictures, frames, filters, and more.

There are also other features in the Mini Link, such as Collage Printing, Party Print, Match Test, and Sketch, Edit and Print that users can try out.

Read Also: Nintendo Switch Tops Console Competition in 2020: Beats Sales of All Other Consoles Combined

Gizmodo reported that this feature was available for the Nintendo 64, where players had to go to a Blockbuster rental store and bring their N64 memory card with in-game screenshots to be printed out as a sheet of Pokemon stickers on "Pokemon Snap stations." But as technology progresses, Fujifilm attempts to recreate that joy with its Instax Mini Link printer.

Unlike the past Nintendo gaming console that prints black and white thermal paper, Fujifilm's Instax Mini Link printer will generate a colored image with 20 shots that cost around $15.

Where and How to Buy the Fujifilm Instax Mini Link Printer

Players can buy the Instax Mini Link printer today by visiting Fujifilm's website here.

However, suppose gamers could wait a little longer, Cnet reported that they can purchase an Instax Mini Link printer bundle with a limited edition Pikachu Silicone Case in May 2021 for only $119.95. Meanwhile, a red and blue Nintendo Switch-themed printer will be available on April 30 for $99.95.

"New Pokemon Snap" Game for the Nintendo Switch

In other related news, Nintendo is bringing a Nintendo 64 game into the Switch called "New Pokemon Snap," where players explore the Lental Region while taking wildlife pictures of their favorite Pokemons. According to Cnet, the game itself is a relaxing take to the world of Pokemon, where everything is a battle.

The picture that has a good quality will be awarded star ratings.

Players can also throw fruits and other food to make the Pokemon interact and perform an action. Take note that the camera has different filters players can use to take good pictures.

"New Pokemon Snap" is a breath of fresh air and a calmer take on the Pokemon series, where players will capture the moments of various Pokemons. This might be a good take for all the people stuck in their houses in the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The game will be available for all Nintendo Switch players on April 30.

Related Article: 2021 Nintendo Switch to Boast Massive Upgrades--4K Resolution Graphics Teased!