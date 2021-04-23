iPhone 13 Mini Leaked Design Shows New Camera Arrangement: Apple Rumors, Renders and Other Updates

iPhone 13 mini, the other anticipated Apple smartphone coming along with the standard and iPhone 13 Pro versions, is hyping up again on the Internet and social media, per TechRadar.

The latest iPhone 13 leak shows the alleged prototype of the iPhone 13 mini featuring its back alongside the rear main camera.

Based on the speculated iPhone 13 mini photo, the upcoming model presents a pair of cameras in a diagonal arrangement, different from the vertical camera setup of the incumbent iPhone 12 mini.

The leaked image first surfaced on the Chinese social media platform Weibo, though it is hard to say that it is a functional prototype or just a plastic replica.

The photo, however, adds additional support to the claim that the iPhone 13 mini will have a rear camera system in a diagonal setup once it officially launches later this year.

Previous iPhone 13 leaks that emerged during the past weeks include iPhone 13 CAD models and 3D renders that also show a diagonally arranged back camera system.

Other speculations attempt to explain that the possible reason why Apple arranged the cameras diagonally would be to accommodate a larger image sensor derived from the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Apple fans have high expectations and are looking forward to the iPhone 12 successor to perform better in the imaging department. Anticipated features include better software-based stabilization for blur-free photos.

iPhone 13 Camera and Other Specs

Under the hood, iPhone 13 camera might come with Apple's A15 processor, which would enable the phone to do portrait videos--a feature already seen in other Android smartphones wherein the video appears with a focused subject popping out from a blurred backdrop for a dramatic bokeh effect.

Rumors about a large image sensor in the iPhone 13 mean not only the promise of better photos and videos but also the possibility that it could do astrophotography--through such a feature would be limited to the iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max, as noted by Fast Company.

As astrophotography involves shooting under dark settings, the alleged use of a large image sensor in the upcoming iPhone 13 series would make sense. Should this become a reality in the case of the iPhone 13 mini, it would be a great addition, though it is not essential.

Other relevant iPhone 13 specs that are expected to appear in the iPhone 12 successor are 5G, WiFi 6, a reduced notch, second-generation MagSafe, and the Bionic A15 chip, according to Forbes.

5G and Wi-Fi 6, of course, assure faster and more stable wireless connectivity whether you're at home or on the road. A reduced notch, meanwhile, would be intended to give more room for an improved mic for better voice reception.

A new generation MagSafe, which made its debut with the launch of the iPhone 12 series last year, would cement Apple's direction to further make the next iPhones portless and wireless.

Earlier this year, Digitimes reported that TSMC, Apple's chip partner, will start working on the A15 chip by end of May this year to make sure the iPhone 13 series will launch in Q4 2021.

