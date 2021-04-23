2022 Toyota Land Cruiser J300 Leak Shows New Interior, Engine, and More!

Some leaks on the 2022 Toyota Land Cruiser J300 have been circulating on the internet for these last few months, and a new one is added to the mix. This latest leak shows the interior designs along with some stolen pictures for the car model.

The Toyota Land Cruiser Series was first released in 1951, making it one of the longest-running series in the SUV Production line. The car series was iconic for offering off-road prowess and on-road comfort for eight passengers, making it the perfect choice for family adventure runs.

In 2019, Car and Driver reported that after reaching 60 years in the production line, Toyota celebrated the line-up with the Land Cruiser Heritage Edition. This limited edition brought up its core values on quality, dependability, and reliability in the driving experience and sold more than 10 million Land Cruisers worldwide.

In these last few months, Toyota is rumored to be upgrading the Land Cruiser Series with the coming of the new 2022 Toyota Land Cruiser J300.

2022 Toyota Land Cruiser J300 Exterior and Interior Design

Toyota did not make too many changes in the external design perspective of the car. Photographs from Autoevolution show the same large grille and slim headlights its predecessor had. The front is also complemented by the classical squared-off fenders. However, the new 300 series feature mirrors equipped on the doors instead of the pillars.

Some changes can be seen in the interior of the 2022 Toyota Land Cruiser J300. A 7-inch digital instrument cluster is installed, along with a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

Some helpful features have also been added, such as autonomous emergency braking, two-speed transfer case, hill descent control and obvious locking differentials.

2022 Toyota Land Cruiser J300 Engine Specs and Performance

The 2022 Toyota Land Cruiser J300 is reported to use the TNGA-F platform, per Auto Evolution. Its engine is said to be the F33A-FTV 3.3-liter turbo diesel V6 running at 304 hp and 687 Nm of torque. However, a second speculation claims that the new engine would be a V35A-FTS twin-turbo V6 gasoline engine running at 414 hp and 589 Nm of torque.

There are also rumors that the 2022 Toyota Land Cruiser J300 would come as a hybrid or plug-in hybrid option. Regardless, it is almost certain that the car would have a 10-speed automatic transmission.

Most of the numbers are rough estimates and is subject to change at any moment until Toyota makes their official release on the model. It is possible that further upgrades will be equipped, and an entirely new model might emerge as their final product. The wait is not long because leaks claim that the 2022 Toyota Land Cruiser J300 might officially announce sometime in September.

YouTuber Kirk Kreifels however, said that the 2022 Toyota Land Cruiser J300 would not be available in the US. This might come from the fact that Toyota failed to make good sales since 2018 up to date. Enthusiasts might have to buy their units from countries such as Australia or Japan to avail of this specific model.



