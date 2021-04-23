'Nier Replicant' Reviews Reveal Surprising Twists; 'Wild' Shift in Story, Playing Style Teased!

"Nier Replicant" has a lot to live up to, succeeding the legacy of the popular "Nier: Automata" back in 2017. The game, however, is a remake of a title released a decade ago. It has a lot to offer in its gameplay, storyline and even playing style, though.

"Nier Replicant" is a remastered version from the 2010 game "NieR." Its story takes place in a post-apocalyptic world where a mysterious virus has converted humans into statues of salt or shadowy ghouls. After 1300 years since this devastation, a young man named Nier learns that his sister Yonah is infected with the same disease. Now, he is traveling across the earth in a quest to find answers to save Yonah.

After the exciting release of the game "Nier Replicant ver.1.22474487139," gamers immediately started testing the title from inside out. It is an action role-playing video game (ARPG) that brings players to an exciting adventure with profound lore and fantastic fight scenes.

Here is a summary of player reviews on the game:

'Nier Replicant' Reviews: Reveals and Surprises

Polygon reported that "Nier Replicant" stepped up on its aesthetics. The game puts a lot of detail on its scenery, animation, and characters. The color scheme, for example, was elevated from a heavy grey and brown environment to a brighter scene with lighting effects. The game is also said to do an excellent job in close-up shots during combat, making playing the game an exquisite experience.

The game's combat also features significant improvements. Battle scenes are a lot smoother, with new combo attacks being added and a fresh new arsenal of weapons to choose from. One of the most significant differences the game added is the ability to move or dodge during spell casts. Players can now move around even when an AOE spell is charging.

The game continues to have one of the most promising storylines to follow through. Without going into spoilers, the themes of adventure, tragedy, action, and drama run deep. The game has multiple endings, with in-game decisions revealing new information that can help players complete the puzzling lore of this game.

Comparisons to 'Nier Automata'

Player reviews often end up comparing the "Nier: Automata" as they go through "Nier Replicant."

The Verge called "Nier: Replicant" a shape-shifter, with the new game having a genderbend approach to the old 2017 game. "Nier: Replicant" has undoubtedly better graphics and smoother battle animations, cleaning up after some of its predecessor's shortcomings. However, "Nier: Automata" has many more stylish combos that old players tend to miss.

Both gameplays continue to have a repetitive pattern that puts players in situations where they revisit specific locations multiple times. Some of these locations are exactly the same between the "Nier: Replicant" and "Nier: Automata." However, both games also bring an exciting twist for the longer players to follow its storyline.

If you have the patience for repetitive combat patterns and an interest in amazing animation and storylines, then this game is definitely for you!



