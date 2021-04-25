NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080, AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT Restocks: Trackers Notify New Stocks Coming!

The global chip shortage continues with the increase of cryptocurrency miners on the internet. Buying graphics cards prove to be a struggle, but the manufacturers are bringing in good news with some major restocks.

The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 and AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT might now be available in some online stores.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080, AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT Restocks

AMD Store

Wccftech reported that the AMD store is scheduling major restocks sometime on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday from 9:00 AM EST to 2:30 PM EST. At the time of writing, the next expected restock should happen on either Wednesday the 28th or Thursday the 29th. Refresh their web page constantly during these dates, and you might get lucky enough to see the availability option go off.

Amazon

Amazon has a few stocks for GPUs available, sold by resellers by a single model. Some resellers also put the product out with a high mark-up price. Unfortunately, the competition remains high, and these one-deal products rapidly run out. If you plan on buying from this reseller, be quick in inputting your details and checkout process because stocks last on a first-come, first-serve basis.

BestBuy

The retailer BestBuy has constantly replenished its stocks in a semi-predictable pattern, often on Thursday, 11:00 AM EST to 12:30 PM EST. Head to the retailer's online page early on Tuesday 27th and look out for some restock news. Refresh the product page at least 3 times an hour. The GPU might only be available for a few minutes before it sells out.

Newegg

Newegg has a consistent stock of graphics cards available, but to appease the high market demand, these GPUs can only be bought by entering the Newegg Shuffle. NVIDIA and AMD products are always available in the shuffle. However, the models released are at random.

Newegg Shuffle happens from 10:00 AM PT/1:00 PM EST to 12:00 PM PT/3:00 PM EST during weekdays. To participate in the shuffle, sign in to your Newegg account and select the products you want from the shuffle. If you are lucky enough to win, you will be notified around 9:00 PM PT/11:00 PM EST and given two hours to check out your item. Be sure to be on the lookout during these time frames!

Even if you fail in your first shuffle, don't be too depressed. The Newegg shuffle continues to make new offers every day on the weekdays. If you wish to subscribe, Newegg has mobile and email notifications available to remind you.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080, AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT Restocks Online Trackers

Another way to secure availability for stocks is to look out for online trackers. YouTubers such as fixitfixitfixit and DataLover have channels that run stock alert streams for graphics cards in real-time.

To participate, select the live video on the graphics card model you wish to purchase. The video will automatically give you a live update on major retailers on the real-time availability of the GPU. Be warned that when stocks go green, it will only take minutes before it sells out, so be quick in your purchases!



