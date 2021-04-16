Nvidia RTX 3080 Restock 2021 Facing Massive Shortage: Where to Buy and Tracker to Follow for Stock Updates

The demand continues to rise for the Nvidia RTX 3080 restock as the world continues to experience drastic chip production shortages. The problems we're experiencing are massive, and they could last beyond this year.

With that said, the status of the Nvidia RTX 3080 in its production shortage and retail availability is not looking good.

Chip shortage is a recurring theme in these last few months. GPUs, gaming consoles, processors, and even the automotive industry have limited stocks, slow production rates, and quickly go out-of-stock. The primary reason for this is because all these industries use chip technology in their merchandise. Unfortunately, these chips are also underproduction.

Nvidia RTX 3080 Restock in Trouble Due to Global Chip Shortage

The biggest semiconductor foundry Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, or also known as TSMC, revealed that chip shortages for AMD, Intel, and Nvidia might continue until 2022. These three are only half of TSMC customers. Companies such as Sony, Apple, and Microsoft also buy their chips from this foundry. It is also essential to intuitive technologies such as smart cars, smart TVs, and electronic vehicles that all use TSMC produced chips.



Techradar reported that TSMC allegedly planned to hike its price because of ongoing shortages. The technological demand for their products continues on high levels that are unlikely to change even on the projected date of 2023. TSMC CEO C.C. Wei said, "We see the demand continue to be high," commented TSMC CEO C.C. Wei. "In 2023, I hope we can offer more capacity to support our customers. At that time, we'll start to see the supply chain tightness release a little bit."

Fortunately, TSMC is also making investments to increase their foundry factories. Siliconrepublic noted that TSMC is investing $100 billion in their chipmaking facilities to overcome shortages. The company is also investing it in new land, equipment, facilities and employees for their new foundries.

Intel also said last month that the company is making significant solutions to the global chip shortage by investing in their own foundries. Intel plans to reduce U.S. reliance on Asian manufacturers such as TSMC and Samsung.

Nvidia RTX 3080 Restock Trackers

Unfortunately, this would mean that customers who want to buy the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 are in a tight spot. Demand will soon spike for this GPU if it has not already. Here are some available online trackers you can use to monitor availability and stocks on Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080.

Amazon - There are no more available stocks on this GPU. However, the retailer has occasional restocks that come at random dates.

BestBuy - Some retailers have the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 available but at an inflated price of $859.99. Be careful about buying from scam resellers.

Newegg - This retailer sometimes offers the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 in their lottery called Newegg shuffle. Register ahead to get a chance to buy one for yourself.

Keep an eye out on these online trackers by constantly refreshing them a few times a day. Get your own Nvidia RTX 3080 now before the stocks completely run out!

