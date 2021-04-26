iPhone 13 Mini Competitor Emerges: Asus Zenfone 8 Specs, Snapdragon Chipset Leaked!

Asus has launched a countdown for its next smartphone with the theme "Big in Performance. Compact in Size." As the flagship phone on the Zenfone series, Asus Zenfone 8 is said to be introducing exciting new features and upgrades you don't want to miss.

The Asus Zenfone series markets itself as stylish phones equipped with high-end components and software. Zenfone gives users a premium feeling with its hardware construction while also producing quality performance with its system software. The phone also has an excellent balance between taking superb quality photos and playing the latest mobile games without overheating its systems.

Tom's Guide reported that with Apple's lack of sales for iPhone 12 mini, the Asus Zenfone 8 might have the biggest chance of winning the market on smaller smartphone variants--even against the rumored iPhone 13 mini.

Asus Zenfone 8 Specs and More

The phone is described as "compact" with dimensions estimated at around 5.8 x 2.71 inches. This phone is a bit bigger than the iPhone 12 mini, with its 5.18 x 2.53 inches dimension. However, Asus Zenfone 8 remains among the smaller variants of smartphone devices. Fans for small phone designs will be pleased with this development because it has been a while since the last flagship compact smartphone has been released.

Gizmochina reported that the Zenfone 8 is expected to have an OLED screen with an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone might have up to 16 GB of RAM and support 30W rapid charging. The Zenfone 8 is also rumored to have a Sony IMX686 64-megapixel that should support professional-level photography.

A second model for this lineup is the ASUS_ZS672KS / ASUS_I004D model number codenamed: Picasso. This variant reprotedly has upgraded hardware with a 6.67-inch OLED screen, FHD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 888 chipset, 16 GB RAM, 64-megapixel (Sony IMX686) + 12.2-megapixel (Sony IMX363) + 8-megapixel telephoto (OmniVision) triple camera system, as well as a 24-megapixel (OV24B1Q) selfie camera, and Pixel i6 visual processor.

A third model for this lineup is the ASUS_Z5675KW / ASUS_I007D model number codenamed: VODKA. This variant shares the same specs as the second model but has a bigger 6.7-inch display.

Asus Zenfone 8 Snapdragon 888 Chipset

The most exciting feature of this smartphone is its Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset. This chipset is part of the flagship 8 series released by the Qualcomm manufacturer. It is also programmed to handle a professional-quality camera, intelligent personal assistant, and elite gaming rig while running on global 5G multi-gigabit speeds.

According to Siasat, the Asus Zenfone 8 was tested on GeekBench and scored 1,124 points on the single-core test and 3,669 points on the multi-core test.

These rumors and speculations need to be taken in with a grain of salt because numbers and specs are subject to change, especially with the Asus Zenfone 8 still not out and no official details confirmed.

The Asus Zenfone 8 might be sold with an 8GB RAM or 16GM variant. The phone would unveil its full specs and details on the official announcement on May 12.



