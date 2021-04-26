YouTube Videos Setting for Android and iOS: How to Activate New Data-Saving Feature on Your Mobile

YouTube recently did an overhaul in selecting video resolutions by simplifying quality options on the mobile video's settings. The multi-media app also added a data-saver option that limits internet consumption. The former could be a bit confusing for others, but with it, watching YouTube clips will be more user-friendly.

YouTube Video Resolutions Simplified

According to 9to5Google, the new video resolution from YouTube will allow users to switch between Higher Picture Quality, Auto, Advanced, and Data Saver modes. These modes will immensely help users set the video quality of their YouTube videos on a much more simplified option than the previous version.

Integrating the Higher Picture Quality will boost the video's quality, as each playing video will be set at 720p and will be using more data. On the other hand, the Data Saver mode will play clips in 480p resolution and drop as low as 144p, which will save much of the user's data.

The Auto mode will depend on the user's internet and data capacity, meaning if the users have a strong internet signal, it can play video up the user's preferred video settings and vice versa.

Accessing the Advanced Mode will allow users to tap into any video resolution they want (from 144p to 1080p), but the changes will only be limited to the current video they are watching. To change the quality and all the necessary settings related to the clip, head to Settings and select "Video Quality."

The Verge reported that none of these data-saving features would matter if every telecommunications company would have a truly unlimited plan for its users. The so-called "unlimited plan" has data capping, where they have a 480p video resolution limit for its users.

How to Set Video Resolution in YouTube

To set video resolutions on YouTube, users need to head into the Video Quality Preference on the Settings Menu on the top-right side with the three horizontal dots.

Once users tap the Video Settings Menu, they are presented with four video quality options for the current video: Auto Mode, Higher Picture Quality Mode, Data Saver Mode, and Advanced Mode. Tapping one of the four options will set the video quality of the current clip.

However, if users would want to set all YouTube videos into a preferred quality, they can tap the Video Quality Preference option at the Menu's bottom side. According to Unbox, the Video Quality section will allow users to set video quality for both Mobile and Wi-Fi settings.

This new integration from the YouTube app is made more accessible for the general public to set video quality and video watching. This new feature is also for the data-conscious people who keep track of their data consumption and are concerned if they overstepped their monthly plan.

These changes from the multi-media app will be available for both iOS and Android users on mobile only. Other devices such as the PC, tablets, and Smart TVs might soon roll out, but in the meantime, mobile devices are the company's main focus. Users who want to save data consumption may like to update to the latest version of YouTube to set video quality resolutions today.

