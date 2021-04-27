Cryptojacking Malware: How to Detect, Prevent Attacks and Other Tips for Businesses

A new malware is being launched on computers, mostly for businesses, and this attack eats up memory, processor and storage. Cryptojacking is growing in scale along with the popularity of cryptocurrencies, though Microsoft and Intel might have the perfect solution.

Malwarebytes reported that Cryptojacking, also called malicious Cryptomining, is an online threat that enters computers or mobile devices to "mine" cryptocurrencies without the owner's consent. Cryptojacking compromises most devices by taking its computing resources such as its battery, processor, memory, RAM, and other related systems. The longer these attacks run, the more damage accumulates on devices that ultimately shortens its life.

Cryptojacking Malwares

Generally, Cryptojacking happens after downloading the malicious malware that runs the program. This malware could be hidden in an email link, multimedia file, or traditionally hacking into the device.

When the malware is downloaded, it would automatically run directly in the computer's system. The Cryptojacking program would always stay hidden in the background, giving the user a false sense of security that their device is still "okay." When the program is installed, it will start mining cryptocurrency around the clock every time the device is turned on.

If the mobile device is an unfortunate victim of Cryptojacking, Varonis reported that some of these symptoms might show up:

Decrease in performance

Overheating

High CPU Usage

It is always best to check computers for any suspicious activities. If any of these anomalies are happening on a device, then it is recommended to immediately start a malware scan. Most available Malware scanners might help detect some of these irregular codes, but unfortunately, the Cryptojacking attacks might not wholly be purged out of the system. However, there are other ways to ensure the safety of your device.

How to Detect and Prevent Cryptojacking

Cryptojacking is a popular trend among cybercriminals, and they are constantly modifying new codes and delivery methods to hijack computer systems. However, there are ways to avoid and falling victim to these attacks.

Avoid downloading content from suspicious links. These contents might have malware written in their code.

Use Ad-blockers. Some Cryptojacking scripts are embedded in them.

Use Anti-Cryptomining Extensions. There are no available products and software that can help detect and remove Cryptojacking codes.

Microsoft and Intel are also working together to create a new project to promote security against cryptocurrency miners and Cryptojacking. The Microsoft Defender for Endpoint will have a significant upgrade with the Intel Threat Detection Technology or TDT. This system could only be run on Intel Pro and Intel Core Processors running on 6th Gen or later.

Tom's Hardware reported that Intel is aware of the 53 percent increase in mining malware attacks for most computer devices. with that said, they developed the TDT technology, which uses machine learning and telemetry to detect the "fingerprint" of malicious activities. The Cryptojacking threats could now be identified through Windows Defender.

Update the computer Processor to the 6th Gen or higher now to avail the latest security system that could help combat the threat of Cryptojacking.



