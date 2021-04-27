'Fortnite' Season 6 Challenge Guide: Where to Find Soccer Players and How to Unlock Neymar Jr. Skin

The Neymar Jr. skin is finally here, and players with a "Fortnite" Battle Pass are scrambling all over the map looking for the NPC soccer fans to unlock the new cosmetic.

To know more about these soccer fans and unlock the Primal and Exhibition Neymar Jr. skin, we compiled a detailed guide to help.

Where to Find the Soccer Fans in 'Fortnite'

According to PC GAMER, you can find soccer fans in "Fortnite" in these three locations: Pleasant Park, Holly Hedges, and Dirty Docks. These soccer fans can be easy to recognize since they are wearing soccer uniforms and are always on that spot.

At the Dirty Docks, you can start looking at the southeast portion of the place, where the soccer fan is behind some brick walls. The Holly Hedges soccer fan is at the half-sized soccer field in the bay area. Meanwhile, the Pleasant Park soccer fan is at the soccer field in the middle of town.

Note that talking to one of the soccer fans will unlock the Soccer Ball emote in "Fortnite," and completing five quests from these soccer players will open the base form of the Neymar Jr. skin. These will help you progress even further to unlocking more Neymar Jr. skin goodies.

How to Get the Primal Neymar Jr. Skin in 'Fortnite'

Once you have unlocked the Neymar Jr. skin in "Fortnite," you can now move on to getting the Primal skin form. To do that, you have to complete a set of challenges such as dropkicking the ball for a total of 500 meters, scoring a goal, and eliminating three enemies in the game. Remember that while doing all of these quests, you will have to equip the Neymar Jr. skin.

For the dropkick challenge, you can go up a hill and use the Soccer Ball emote to kick the ball further down. IGN recommends that you stand somewhere high and aim the kick towards the sky to maximize the covered distance.

Meanwhile, scoring a goal while wearing the Neymar Jr. skin is easy: simply go into a soccer field location on the "Fortnite" map and kick the ball to the goal post. As for the Primal Skin Transformation, you will have to score three eliminations to get the "Shh.." emote. Once you get it, you can use the emote to transform into the Primal Form. Using it again will also turn you back into the Neymar Jr. skin base form.

Furthermore, to unlock the second Neymar Jr. skin which is the Exhibition Form--sporting the Brazilian Team Colors Yellow and Green--you will have to complete 60 Epic Quest. Note that getting the Neymar Jr. skin will require a "Fortnite" Battle Pass to meet all the challenges and take the rewards.

Also, for those who want to have a real-life prize for playing "Fortnite," participating in the Neymar Jr. Cup on April 28 will give you a chance to win a custom-designed soccer boot that is inspired by the Neymar Jr. outfit in the game.

Players who want to get the reward must have Two-Factor Authentication enabled in "Fortnite" and a level 30 account or higher to participate. Click here to know more about the rules of the Neymar Jr. Cup from Epic Games.

