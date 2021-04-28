iPhone 13 vs Galaxy S22: New Leak Reveals Samsung's Insane 200MP Camera Lens!

The internet has exciting leaks for what might be the most powerful camera in the smartphone industry. The upcoming Samsung Galaxy S22 has a lot to offer as the company's flagship device, including a possible 200MP camera lens.

Tom's Guide reported that the Samsung Galaxy S22 has multiple leaked upgrades found in internet sources. Some of the speculated features include a punch-hole camera sub-display with a pop-up cover over the selfie camera. When in place, the phone has a true full-screen design, the first to do so in the smartphone industry.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Camera: 200MP Lens!

Photography remains exceedingly popular in today's time, making cameras one of the deciding factors for most of the smartphone purchase. Samsung shows a lot of potential in this section, thanks to its partnership with Olympus-made cameras.

As shared by Tom's Guide, a leak from Chinese site Weibo by leakers Ice Universe and Digital Chat Station revealed that the Samsung Galaxy S22 might have a 200MP camera lens. If true, the smartphone should be capable of delivering high-resolution images even in low-light photography environments. The Samsung Galaxy S22 is also said to be installed with ISOCell 2.0 tech, an intuitive image sensor that provides fine detail to quality photography without compromising the vivid color reproduction.

Other Samsung Galaxy S22 leaks claim that the device will have the Exynos 2100 chipset installed. The chipset supports the camera sensors. Despite being from different origins, these leaks all intersect with the theory that Samsung Galaxy S22 is making significant improvements to its camera.

Dear shutterbug, what do you expect the most from smartphone camera? 📷 pic.twitter.com/HGwmoKYD3V — Samsung Exynos (@SamsungExynos) March 22, 2021

A rumor from TweakTown further claimed that the Samsung Galaxy S22 might be able to shoot 8K video at 60 frames per second. Unfortunately, these videos could only last up to 5 minutes because the device might get too hot to touch. However, the recorded multimedia content could sync well with the few people who own 8K TVs, maximizing both device's premium resolutions.

iPhone 13 vs. Samsung Galaxy S22

Samsung Galaxy S22 puts itself in a position to compete against the iPhone 13, Apple's alleged incoming flagship smartphone. Samsung builds its edge against the Apple with the open-resource nature of its OS, installing better camera lenses, and producing smartphones at a lower price.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 is rumored to be released sometime on January 2022. The smartphone is anticipated to cost around $800 to $1,199, depending on the variant.

It is crucial to note, however, that these speculations should be taken with a grain of salt. Rumored specs and leaked info for a product still in the development stage are always subject to changes until official details are announced.

Samsung still has more than half a year left to develop the Samsung Galaxy S22 beyond what is leaked about it. Mark your calendars for the big reveal next year for what might be Samsung's best camera specs ever released.



