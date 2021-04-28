‘Resident Evil Village’ Final Demo: Release Date, 24-Hour Extension, and How to Play

After Capcom received multiple criticisms from gamers worldwide about the 24-hour window to play the "Resident Evil Village" game demo, the developers made the decision to extend the final playthrough for eight days starting May 1.

'Resident Evil Village' Final Demo Extended Starting May 1

Several people have commented online that the 24-hour time limit to play the "Resident Evil Village" demos is too short, as other gamers did not have the chance to take a glimpse of the game's Village and Castle demos.

However, Capcom has heard its fan's pleas and posted on Twitter that they will extend the game's final demo so that every fan may have a chance to explore the map and experience the thrill of being chased by a ravaging Vampire.

Through its official Twitter account, Capcom posted schedules when fans worldwide can play the "Resident Evil Village" final game demo. For the U.S., players will have the chance to look into the "RE" final demo on May 1, at 5 PM to May 9, at 5 PM PDT. Meanwhile, U.K. fans can experience the final game demo on May 2, from 1 AM to May 10 at 1 AM BST, and in Europe on May 2, at 2 AM until May 10 at 2 AM CEST.

For what it's worth, the "Resident Evil Village" final game demo will be 60 minutes long, meaning players can explore the Castle or the Village in one hour. "RE" fans can experience the horror on the PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Google Stadia.

We've heard your feedback and are extending the availability period for the final 60-minute multi-platform #REVillage demo.



'Resident Evil Village' Mercenaries Demo Gameplay

With the "Resident Evil Village" gameplay demo announced, Capcom also unveiled "The Mercenaries," a much-requested game mode for the franchise. The mercenaries mode will come with new additions to the game, such as a shop in the form of the Duke's Emporium, which players can access and buy or upgrade their weapons.

Another change is the access to abilities players can use during the game mode. Abilities like increasing the damage of handguns, increase movement speed, and have more vital blocks to absorb incoming attacks from monsters.

'Resident Evil Village' New Trailers and Collaboration With Behavior Interactive

In the Capcom Showcase, the game developers also announced their collaboration with "Dead by Daylight" developers Behavior Interactive as a part of "RE"s 25th-anniversary celebration. The upcoming partnership will be revealed in June 2021.

"Resident Evil Village" continues the story of Ethan Winters, who is also the main protagonist of the previous "Resident Evil VII: Biohazard" horror game. Winters must travel to "The Village" to take back his daughter, whom Chris Redfield kidnapped at the Winter's house with his wife, Mia.

'Resident Evil 4 VR' for the Oculus Quest

On other news, Digital Trends noted that Oculus held its gaming showcase that focuses on the "Resident Evil 4 VR" game. The 25-minute game demo lets players experience the previous "RE" title with an FPS look. All the weapons and obstacles can be toggled with the use of the Oculus controls.

The game has also been revamped to suit more into the VR system and perform more smoothly. "Resident Evil 4 VR" will be launched later this year, along with other VR game titles like "Lone Echo," "Star Wars Pinball VR," and more.

