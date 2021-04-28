Windows 10 Update: 3 Steps to Personalize New Taskbar with Sports, Weather, News and Interests!

Windows is rolling out new updates for its users, which includes the ability to personalize your own taskbar. The new feature is called news and interest, offering quick access to specific tasks and widgets.

If you have not updated to the latest version of Windows 10, then it's about time you should get it. Microsoft is implementing huge improvements for the next several weeks. More specifically, the new update now lets you personalize content at a glance for the new "News and Interests" on the Windows 10 taskbar.

Windows 10 Taskbar: News and Interests

According to Microsoft's blog post, the company is creating a taskbar that simplifies content personalized to your interests on Windows 10. Not only that, but with the current pandemic, you have to be quick on checking local news or breaking headlines. Knowing the weather could also help you out accurately plan your day's activities. Luckily, all these options are available in the news and interests feature.

A Gif from the website shows the widget on the taskbar, captioned "67 'F Sunny." Clicking it open will display some available news, to-do list, weather forecast, and other contents. Windows calls this "snackable" information on the news, sports, stocks, and traffic, where you can easily read the headline to get an idea of the content before clicking it open.



How to Personalize Windows 10 Taskbar

Appropriately personalizing the content you see will not only help you during quick access, where you can instantly click on the widgets you find handy, but also serve as a reference for future content. Cnet reported three easy steps to personalize the content on your Windows 10 taskbar.

Click on the "icon and text" with the information on the current weather in your area. You should see more icons on the news, sports, stocks, and traffic. Hover your mouse over each card section to see more information.

To customize the topic contents, sort out the cards you like from the ones you don't. On each card, select "More options" to select "More stories like this" or "Fewer stories like this." You could also use the "Emojis" to react to the stories displayed. Windows will input your reactions in their interest manager system for reference on your future content.

You can also turn off icons for some of the cards. Hover your mouse over the card and select the "three dot menu" and "Hide." You can now avoid reading some of the content you do not like.

Note: To bring back hidden icons, go to your "Manage interests" and select "Experience Settings." Click on the "Refresh button."

Moreover, on step 3, the interest manager can also help you choose content sources, such as specific websites where you want to read the latest sports or weather news.

Windows users can look forward to this update coming in some time next week. Be sure to download the latest version to enjoy this new feature.

