Apple AirTag vs. T-Mobile SyncUp Tracker: Specs, Price, Features and More—Which Is Better?

After Apple released its AirTag item tracker, T-Mobile is also launching its tile tracker to compete against the tech giant. Interestingly, T-Mobile is looking to outshine the Apple product with its promise of a more accurate, real-time location of missing items.

Apple AirTag vs. T-Mobile SyncUp Tracker: Specs

According to PC Mag, the T-Mobile SyncUp Tracker is an LTE-enabled device that lets users track their missing items in real-time. Meaning, the device does not rely on Bluetooth signals but depends on its cellular towers to pinpoint the item's current location, unlike the Apple AirTag.

If users lose an item while on an errand, T-Mobile's SyncUp Tracker app will let users find it easily. T-Mobile claims that users can find their missing items virtually anywhere, even if users are far away.

On the T-Mobile SyncUp Tracker app, users can set a radius or distance if they are separated from the device. Whenever the user forgets an item, the app will automatically send an alert to the user's phone if they are separated and have crossed the set boundary.

Like the Apple AirTag, the T-Mobile SyncUp Tracker can emit a sound or alarm to find the lost item quickly. If the object has fallen into a lake or a body of water, the device features an IP67 rating, which is resistant to water and dust, so users do not have to worry.

Meanwhile, the Apple AirTag relies on its Bluetooth signals with the Find My App on the iPhone to locate the tracker's location. This device can be tracked by slapping it on with the user's personal belongings. The device uses the Bluetooth signal to go into the network of a billion Apple devices worldwide that also broadcast Bluetooth signals.

According to HITC, users can find a missing item through the Find My App settings and report it as "Lost." Anyone who has picked up the user's AirTag can notify the user about the lost item since the device is registered to a user's Apple ID, which has all the standard information about a user--like an image and number to call them.

The Apple AirTags features Precision Finding, which points the tracker's location if the user is in the device's radius. The feature uses the phone's accelerometer, cameras and more to track the device's location. The tracker also features IP67 water and dust resistance, so users will also not worry about getting the tracker submerged in water.

Apple AirTag vs. T-Mobile SyncUp Tracker: Major Differences

One of the features that separate T-Mobile's tracker and the Apple AirTag are their prices and battery life. The AirTag has a CR2032 battery that is good for a year of use, while the T-Mobile tracker has a 900mAh rechargeable battery that can last up to seven days.

T-Mobile's tracker also has double the price of Apple's tracker, boasting a price tag of $60. The tracker is available for T-Mobile's Magenta subscribers, but the tracker can run on iOS and Android devices through its app. The tracker will be available on May 7.

On the other hand, the AirTag is currently available on Apple Stores, and purchasers can buy the tracker at the company's website for only $29 per tracker and $99 for the four-piece bundle.

If users think that the T-Mobile SyncUp Tracker's frequent charging is a hassle for them, then the Apple AirTag is the right tracker for the job, as it has a guaranteed one-year use before the batteries completely die out. However, the SyncUp Tracker can be beneficial if users lost their items in remote areas where iPhone users are unlikely to be seen.

