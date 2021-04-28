Xbox Series X Restock Tracker: Walmart, Amazon, StockX Inventory Update—Where to Buy and Tips to Purchase

Latest reports claim that the Xbox Series X might have new stocks coming in, especially on BestBuy, GameStop, Target and Walmart. The competition to buy the next-generation gaming console continues to be tough, so this might be your best chance of buying one for yourself.

The Microsoft flagship gaming console, Xbox Series X, continues to sell out even months after its official release. This is primarily due to the global chip shortage that constrained the console manufacturing process. In the market, gamers are fighting off competition whenever limited stocks are available. Often, stores completely sell out in a matter of minutes.

Recently, there have been talks about the PlayStation 5 gaming console having major restocked schedules sometime this week. Unsurprisingly, Xbox might have new consoles coming to level to competition.

Cnet reported that GameStop already resupplied its Xbox Series X and its budget alternative Series S on April 28, with stocks lasting no more than a few minutes in the online shop. The store has no further updates on when it will resupply. Walmart also has rumors of stocks coming in on Thursday, April 29.

Here is an updated report on the current supply for Xbox Series X and its possible restock dates.

Amazon

Amazon, unfortunately, ran out of stock for the Xbox Series X. However, they are some available Xbox Series S listings under different resellers. The cheapest listing sells for around $395.

GameStop

GameStop was reported to have a "very limited number of Xbox Series X and S console bundles for purchase." Unfortunately, both the bundles and stand-alone consoles are currently sold out.

Microsoft

Unfortunately, the Microsoft homepage reports running out of stock for both Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S consoles. The shop does not give any indication when it will have new stocks. Microsoft has an erratic pattern for availability, and it is recommended that you visit the webpage daily for better chances of buying the console.

Newegg

Newegg only puts up their Xbox Series X consoles in the Newegg Shuffle Lottery. Register every day for a chance to purchase new gaming consoles and even the latest GPU and CPU sold in the market.

StockX

StockX has a few Xbox Series X and PS5 consoles on hand but is opening up bid offers for it. If you are desperate, you can try your luck buying out from this retailer, but be warned that you might pay over a hundred dollars on the mark-up price.

Target

Target is reportedly sold out on the Xbox Series X console. The retailer has a policy of one console per customer, with their purchase redeemed only through Drive Up or Order Pickup. You might have a better chance waiting out in this retailer to avoid hoarder competitors.

Walmart

Walmart is keeping its stocks up-to-date through its official Twitter feed. Although the Xbox Series X is currently out of stock, keep an eye out on the Twitter feed for more updates. Walmart often posts a few minutes before the item goes live to give you a head start in the competition. As mentioned, there could be restocks on Thursday.



