Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti Leak Reveals Specs, Potential Release Date; Pre-Order Availability Teased!

Nvidia combats the global chip shortage by continuously manufacturing new chips for the market. Rumors have been spreading on the internet about the existence of a new Nvidia 3080 Ti graphics card.

Recent leaks now reveal some retailers are putting up these cards in preparation for product sales.

Nvidia is a technology company best known for its quality graphics cards competing against the popular AMD series. One of Nvidia's bestsellers is the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 GPU, with its Ampere architecture, RT Cores, Tensor Cores, multiprocessors, and G6X memory. Gamers can run up to a 4k gaming experience with this GPU, making it a top-of-the-line product marketed for ultra-performance.

Tech Radar reported on the existence of Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti, an upgraded GPU from the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080. More rumors circulate around the internet about its possible specs, bridging the performance gap between Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 and RTX 3090.

Recent online leaks, however, might finally confirm its existence.

Nvidia RTX 3080 Ti Leak Photos for Available Stocks

According to Digital Trends, stocks for Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti should be coming in some online retailers soon. The leak comes from some photos with the shipping labels attached to them. A second leak showed an online listing from a Polish retailer with the tag "MSI GeForce RTX 3080 Ventus 3X OC 12G GDDR6X." Although users can't select the checkout option yet, some suggestions revealed that pre-orders would be coming as well.

The timeline is close to the suspected launch date of May 26. Nvidia might keep it discreet when it comes to their supplies and sales, especially with the high market demand for their merchandise.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Specs

Available rumors on the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti claim that the GPU might launch for a retail price of $999. The Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti is also suspected to have 12GB of VRAM and a redesigned GPU core that applies a cryptocurrency hash rate limiter. This feature was added in the hope of removing Cryptominers from their market and redirecting them to the Nvidia CMP (Cryptocurrency Mining Processor) range instead.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti is also expected to come with a triple fan design, three DisplayPort, 1.4 outputs, and an HDMI 2.1 output. The GPU is rumored to have about 8,704 CUDA cores to 10,240 CUDA cores--nearly matching up with the $1,500 Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Pre-Order Availability

On the image leaks and rumors circulating, Wccftech reported on the possibility that retailers would open pre-orders for the GPU soon. Although X-Kom does not provide shipment details, pre-order date, or product pricing, the retailer is reported to allow customers to ask for availability updates.

The wait may not be long, with all these signs backing up the existence of Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti. The GPU might be pricier than its predecessor, but its specs and performance are rumored to be well worth the money. Keep an eye out for retailers, especially on May 26, for the possibility of the GPU's official release.

